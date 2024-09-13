Rebecca Ranieri: ‘Embracing the “hic et nunc” is the only possible way to not take anything I have for granted’

Rebecca Ranieri’s second solo exhibition, titled MOKSHA, is currently on display at il-Kamra ta’ Fuq in Mqabba. In this exhibition, Ranieri showcases her innovative technique, where she captures the transformation of her characters through the use of embedded lighting in her works. This unique approach brings her subjects to life, revealing their metamorphosis in a captivating way. Ranieri, originally from Parma, Italy, is a professional paper conservator, bringing her deep knowledge of materials and preservation to her artistic practice.

What’s the first thing you do when you wake up in the morning?

As soon as I open my eyes, I kiss my 3-month-old daughter, and I stare at her. Coffee comes after.

What is the best advice you’ve ever received?

There are two pieces of advice which I always end up thinking about, so I guess they were the best I’ve ever received: 1) Push whatever you’re doing beyond your comfort zone; 2) Listen to everyone and respect everyone’s opinion (as you learn from everyone) but follow your instinct.

What do you never leave the house without?

I never leave the house (since 2009) without my custom-made silver ring that my brother gave me.

Pick three words that describe yourself

Messy, empathetic, generous.

What do you consider to be your greatest achievement?

My greatest achievement was my return to Italy (2022) and starting all over again in my birthplace. Being back home means facing and going through very rough patches and family dynamics. When you live abroad, no matter how close you are to your family and friends, you do not share a daily routine.

What is your guiltiest pleasure?

Although everyone around me thinks it is creepy, I am a big crime fan. When I’m drawing, I listen to crime podcasts and when I’m breastfeeding or lying on the sofa, I watch crime documentaries (docuseries are absolutely my favourite!) Crime is my “bubble” space, and I do not share it with anyone.

What is the most important lesson life has taught you?

There are answers to questions that we chase for most of our lives without getting anywhere and there are answers that life gives you without you having asked the question. I learned that embracing the “hic et nunc” is the only possible way to not take anything I have for granted.

Property and cars aside what’s the most expensive thing you’ve ever bought?

A professional thermomixer.

What is one thing you wish you knew when you were younger?

I wish I knew that I would become a caring and loving person one day. I would have whispered to the younger me to trust herself a little bit more.

Who’s your inspiration?

I would start by saying that I find inspiration in different forms of art, not necessarily paintings. A contemporary artist and fellow countryman that I genuinely admire is Carlo Alberto Rastelli. Another artist that fascinates me is Mark Demsteader.

What has been your biggest challenge?

Overcoming an eating disorder when I was a teenager.

If you weren’t an artist, what would you be doing?

This is a very difficult question. I would probably be a writer or a podcaster.

Do you believe in God?

I do not actually believe in God, but I do believe in the power of faith. I believe that having faith moves energies.

If you could have dinner with any person, dead or alive, who would it be?

When I was answering the previous questions, I thought I would have loved to chat with Margherita Hack on the subject. She was an animal lover too! So yes, my answer is Margherita Hack.

What’s your worst habit?

I leave a big mess everywhere I pass by!

What are you like when you’re drunk?

It’s been a while not drinking now, but normally I laugh a lot.

Who would you have play you in a film?

I don’t imagine a film about me being done but I think a good and promising actress to play me would be Matilda de Angelis.

What is the trait you most deplore in others?

Stinginess and cruelty. We live in a world where everyone is too focused on the self.

What music would you have played at your funeral?

I don’t think I would even want a funeral! But if I must choose, I will probably opt for 1970’s dance music like Abba and the Kool & the Gang.

What is your most treasured material possession?

My late aunt’s easel.

What is your earliest memory?

My mum washing me in the sink.

When did you last cry, and why?

Two days ago, when I saw my father in pain.

Who would you most like to meet?

The activist Malala Yousafzai. I admire her courage to fight against an oppressive system in such a difficult country like Pakistan.

What’s your favourite food?

‘Unfortunately’, I have Sicilian roots and a sweet tooth. Nothing beats a good cannolo – strictly – with sheep ricotta.

Who’s your favourite person on social media right now?

I have not been spending much time on social media lately, but I follow these two New Zealanders actors/comedians who dance to Celine Dion’s songs, and they are just hilarious.

If you could travel in time, where would you go?

I would go to New York – end of 19th century – beginning of 20th century. It was an era of great interest in urban transformation and scientific fervour. I would have loved to meet Nikola Tesla.

What book are you reading right now?

Il bebè Montessori. Crescere il bambino nel primo anno di vita con amore, rispetto ed empatia (Raising your child in the first year of life with love, respect and empathy).

If you could have any superpower, what would it be?

I would extinguish the sense of omnipotence, jealousy, and stinginess.

What’s one thing you want to do before you die?

Build cat shelters all over the Middle East.

What music are you listening to at the moment?

Lord Huron.

In the shower or when you’re working out, what do you sing/listen to?

I am unpredictable when it comes to music, but in the shower - I used to - listen to rock, country-folk music but now, with a new-born, I have the quickest shower possible.