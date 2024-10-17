Karl Fiorini: 'Nobody can take whatever you’ve learnt away from you'

Karl is a composer, pianist and festival director. He studied for a Masters in Music Composition at the Guildhall School of Music and Drama, London and obtained his Doctorate from the Royal College of Music, London. His output of more than 50 works ranging from solo to chamber, to music for film, theatre and dance, and large symphonic compositions are regularly performed throughout Europe and is much in demand as a composer. His compositions have been released on record by Divine Art Recordings and Grand Piano Naxos. He is the Artistic Director of the Malta Festival of Ideas and of the Malta Spring Festival an annual festival that celebrates the realms of classical and contemporary music, showcasing a captivating blend of talent across various genres, by renowned artists, providing a platform for rising stars to shine, and also featuring concerts by performers with special needs. He works and lives in Paris.

What’s the first thing you do when you wake up in the morning?

Take a leak.

What is the best advice you’ve ever received?

Nobody can take whatever you’ve learnt away from you [My father’s advice].

What do you never leave the house without?

The door keys.

Pick three words that describe yourself

Empathic, curious, impatient.

What do you consider to be your greatest achievement?

The Malta Spring Festival.

What is your guiltiest pleasure?

Sipping a single malt late at night.

What is the most important lesson life has taught you?

Never assume anything.

Property and cars aside, what’s the most expensive thing you’ve ever bought?

A piano.

What is one thing you wish you knew when you were younger?

The future.

Who’s your inspiration?

Albert Schweitzer.

What has been your biggest challenge?

Not giving up.

If you weren’t a musician, what would you be doing?

I cannot imagine doing anything else [I’ve tried to, but it didn’t work out].

Do you believe in God?

Sometimes I do.

If you could have dinner with any person, dead or alive, who would it be?

My mother.

What’s your worst habit?

Procrastinating.

What are you like when you’re drunk?

A fool.

Who would you have play you in a film?

I cannot imagine a movie about me.

What is the trait you most deplore in others?

Apathy.

What music would you have played at your funeral?

The Adagietto from Mahler’s 5th.

What is your most treasured material possession?

My MacBook.

What is your earliest memory?

Being pushed in a pram on a sunny day.

When did you last cry, and why?

At the end of my longest relationship, 2021.

Who would you most like to meet?

A Muse.

What’s your favourite food?

I don’t have one.

Who’s your favourite person on social media right now?

I don’t follow social media.

If you could travel in time, where would you go?

Fin de siècle.

What book are you reading right now?

The Nazi and the Barber.

If you could have any superpower, what would it be?

To heal others.

What’s one thing you want to do before you die?

Compose something worth listening to.

What music are you listening to at the moment?

The rain pitter-pattering on the roof top.

In the shower or when you’re working out, what do you sing/listen to?

I can only do one thing at a time.