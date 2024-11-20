Paul Formosa: 'Appreciate what you have. Work hard for what you need and want'

Paul picked up the drum sticks at the age of 16 after being captivated by the performance of Metallica’s Lars Ulrich in their San Diego gig in 1992, on the DVD. From then onwards Formosa played in various Gozitan bands while always seeking to form his own metal band. In 2011, he contacted guitarists Andy Fava and Joe Costa with whom he met up for a jam, resulting in the birth of Ascendor.

What’s the first thing you do when you wake up in the morning?

Coffee and head to work. Sometimes in reverse order, depending when the alarm goes off.

What is the best advice you’ve ever received?

“Listen to everyone, evaluate all criticism, then do your thing.” That’s a big part of the formula we use to write our own music.

What do you never leave the house without?

Keys, wallet, phone… and masks, obviously!

Pick three words that describe yourself

I’ll pick three words to describe all the band: Passionate, efficient, adrenaline-inducing.

What do you consider to be your greatest achievement?

Being the only band from Gozo who over a decade of activity managed to release four original, full-length albums, all on our own. Not many other Gozitan musicians can say that. The Tramps, perhaps?

What is your guiltiest pleasure?

As metalhead, people tend to look at us as hard, scary looking dudes. But the truth is, we’re the most caring of people and we actually listen to all sorts of music… even the cheesiest, most overplayed mainstream songs can offer an ounce of inspiration.

What is the most important lesson life has taught you?

Appreciate what you have. Work hard for what you need/want.

Property and cars aside what’s the most expensive thing you’ve ever bought?

Our gear; guitars, amplifiers, effects pedals, drums, cymbals, breakables, PA system etc. I guess we’re allowed to include the rent for our rehearsal space with those.

What is one thing you wish you knew when you were younger?

Listening to music helped us all feel better when we were younger. Looking back, we would have started playing music earlier – playing music is a completely different experience which helps you grow into a decent, respectable human being.

Who’s your inspiration?

The five of us draw inspiration from the same sources: Main musical inspiration from 80s thrash metal bands (like Metallica, Slayer, Megadeth) and life inspiration from our families, who have supported us and made us everything we are today.

What has been your biggest challenge?

Having some of us residing on one island and the rest on the other makes it a little bit trickier to meet up for rehearsals. Apart from that, all of us have gone through some rough times in our personal lives and we had to put the band to the side. We always appreciate our passion and efficiency, as the second we meet up again for rehearsals, we make up for all the lost time.

If you weren’t a musician, what would you be doing?

If we weren’t musicians, we’d most probably still be doing something related to music.

Do you believe in God?

Yes. However not in the fanatic, narcissistic, bible-verse-quoting way of life. Life is simple: Be nice to yourself and be nice to others. If everyone lived by those simple principles, we wouldn’t have the enormous divide that (ironically) religions create.

If you could have dinner with any person, dead or alive, who would it be?

The late Linkin Park frontman, Chester Bennington. Just to thank him for inspiring me and eventually get me into music.

What’s your worst habit?

Laziness/apathy/procrastination.

What are you like when you’re drunk?

Haven’t been drunk in years! But I would say we’re quite a lot of fun when we are, especially if we get a little bit tipsy before hitting the stage.

Who would you have play you in a film?

Me, personally – Adam Sandler.

What is the trait you most deplore in others?

Egoism & self-centredness, topped off with a sprinkle of arrogance.

What music would you have played at your funeral?

The Spirit Carries On or the intro to The Best of Times, both songs by Dream Theatre

What is your most treasured material possession?

Becoming, Drive My Demons Away, Disturb The Dust and Circle Of Violence. Those four CDs represent a decade of personal achievements.

What is your earliest memory?

Roaming around my parents’ kitchen with a pair of wooden spoons in hand, while my sisters were watching the Japanese anime Kiss Me Licia. The anime featured a pop-band and I used to start banging the spoons on everything in front of me in a sorry-attempt of imitating the drummer.

When did you last cry, and why?

Don’t really like talking about this stuff, but it was a family funeral. Why? It’s true when they say that you don’t know what you’ve got until it’s gone.

Who would you most like to meet?

Lars Ulrich. Given his weird personality, the love/hate relationship he has with the metal community, and the fact that he’s been my very first drumming inspiration, I’d say it would be an interesting chat.

What’s your favourite food?

Never really thought of any food as being my favourite, but I’d have to go with pizza.

Who’s your favourite person on social media right now?

Karl Stennienibarra from Bis-serjeta. I’m obviously aware he’s a made-up character, however the satire in his posts is exactly what this politically-fanatic and country needs, especially in those unprecedented times.

If you could travel in time, where would you go?

Metallica’s concert in San Diego, 1992. Watching that concert on DVD changed me as a person; I’m curious how actually being there would affect me.

What book are you reading right now?

Just started A Dance With Dragons from George R.R. Martin’s A Song of Ice & Fire Series. You know, the books that eventually turned into the Game of Thrones TV series.

If you could have any superpower, what would it be?

Snapping my fingers to make people realise how their words/actions might end up having adverse effects on themselves or others.

What’s one thing you want to do before you die?

There was one band I wanted to watch performing live but unfortunately their frontman passed away. So, I guess that can’t be done. Other than that, the only thing I want to do before I die is live and appreciate every moment of every day.

What music are you listening to at the moment?

Our latest album Circle Of Violence, as well as Angelcrypt’s latest album Dawn Of The Emperor. I am not the kind of person who goes around blowing my own trumpet, however I am really proud to have contributed my drumming and ideas to both of these monstrous albums.

In the shower or when you’re working out, what do you sing/listen to?

While showering, most of the time I don’t listen to anything. Simply because the best ideas for writing songs come up when your mind is relaxed. As for when working out, I listen to the heaviest and most aggressive metal to get the adrenaline pumping.