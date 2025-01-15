Anna Nightingale: 'A wonderful grounding motivation that helps me during tougher, busier times is meditation'

Anna was born on 31 May 1974 in Chester Cheshire, England and grew up in England. She has been a full time artist since graduating with a BA HONS Degree in Fine Art Painting from Central Saint Martins in 1996.

1.What’s been the most defining moment in your career so far?

From today to tomorrow, things can change in an instant. Can I say everything? Every step, every choice, and every person who has walked with me has shaped where I stand as an artist today. Therefore, defining one singular moment would be futile. A second ago, I might have said that a truly significant moment was when I decided to hold an unwavering belief in my own ability to break free from the limiting beliefs that had once held me back from my true path. Right now, however, I would say it is forgiveness.

2.As an artist, how do you navigate the world and speed of social media?

Here’s an example of my typical day: Every morning, I meditate upon waking, as this is the time when the body can calm itself mentally, allowing me to be as conscious and present as possible for the day ahead. For me, picking up my phone or engaging with social media before this spiritual practice – followed by yoga – is a definite “no-no.”

In today’s world, there is immense pressure to be constantly online and sharing. This often stems from insecurity, with people seeking validation from others, which I consciously avoid. I often ask myself: “Would I rather walk my dog now or post online?” The answer is always the same – walking my dog.

I admire those who post regularly. For some artists, this approach works, and they are able to sell their work quickly. Don’t get me wrong, this is great, and I wish them the best of luck. But for me, sharing on social media is a tool that allows me to speak from the heart. Those who truly know me will attest to this. So when I do share, I enjoy writing about the details of the art I create, my studio life, and offering insights from a centred and magical day.

As I navigate through each day, I am consciously aware of limiting my engagement with my computer. Don’t misunderstand me – technology is not inherently bad – but I find that the best way to end my day is by doing things I love, and technology is not one of them!

3.Do you consider artificial intelligence a threat to your career, or an opportunity?

My answer is no. Anna can paint Anna’s paintings, and no one else can. Art, thankfully, will pull those who focus on AI technology out of their soul-destroying days of boredom and into the realm of pursuing their true passions. Stand in an artist’s studio, in front of one of their creations, and you’ll understand what I mean.

4.How do you stay motivated and inspired, especially during tough times or when the work feels hard?

A wonderful grounding motivation that helps me during tougher, busier times is meditation. It allows one to connect to a higher universal consciousness, stilling both the mind and body, and providing space to observe one’s thoughts. If I feel derailed, I know I must quieten my mind and become still, reconnecting with what we all are at our core – love. In this state of inner connectedness, I become more aware of how I’m speaking to myself, which is an essential life tool. Controlling self-doubt – which can seriously hinder productivity – requires strong willpower.

Secondly, physical health is crucial to me, and exercise plays a key role. For me, that means swimming a lot and doing some yoga. Physical health is non-negotiable; it’s part of my daily ritual.

5.How do you balance your creative instincts with the expectations of your audience or collaborators?

As artists, we are here to offer insight into a world where hope and beauty can be found through the work we create. A commitment to truth will always prevail. Should we follow our hearts, or should we listen to others? We are not creating from desire, but from an innate knowledge that we have something valuable to share. Art serves as a special form of communication, and we must remain faithful to this process. We have faith and constant engagement with work that comes from our soul. Who likes it or doesn’t like it is irrelevant. Those who resonate with our work will walk with us, and those who don’t – that’s perfectly fine. Let them go.

6. How do you approach a new project? Do you have a specific process or routine you follow?

Week by week, one story ends and another begins. This awareness carries forward the strength to forget past experiences and start afresh. Every day is a new beginning, a new version of yourself. No assumptions, no expectations, no worries about how things will unfold. I believe in surrendering to a higher force that knows how the story will unfold. I’ve learned that we can’t control everything, so I trust the process, knowing that the next step that’s right for me will come naturally. Synchronicities appear, and I take them as signs from the divine that I am on the right path.

7.Can you let us in on some of the future projects, works?

One project I am excited about – when the time is right – is collaborating with another painter for a joint exhibition. Sometimes I think I know who I would choose, sometimes I’m not so sure. Time will tell! My first sculpture, in collaboration with Mdina Glass, was a wonderful experience, and I will definitely expand on this. Over the past year, I’ve also been working on a manuscript titled You Are Love, which I’m very excited about.

Extra round

Who are your biggest influences, and how have they shaped your work?

Starting with art, it’s impossible for me to condense the art I love into one paragraph. All art that is heart-centred, authentic, passionate, and alive with meaning and storytelling contributes to the collective consciousness of creativity.

The original source of inspiration taught me to harness the love within my own heart. Breaking free from dead-end relationships allowed me to stop searching for love outside myself, which had been shaping my every move, my life, and my personality. Realising that I am already full of love by myself has been the most significant influence on my life so far, and it will undoubtedly continue to define my future.