Jonathan Orchard: 'AI is already cutting us off from true creativity and altering the industry by creating job displacements, which is concerning'

Jonathan Orchard is an English performance artist, storyteller, and yoga retreat leader. He spent three years living in the Findhorn Community in Scotland and has since led numerous yoga retreats across Egypt, Turkey, California, and several countries in the EU. Currently based in Malta, he recently participated in the Cristóbal Gabarrón action painting at Ġgantija Temples. Through original poems and songs, his performances delve into themes of awakening to a life of purpose and presence.

1. What’s been the most defining moment in your career so far?

My performing arts career started when I was young in the UK with a theatrical rock and roll band, Jonah and the Wail. My art and music came together by painting my face and wearing outrageous costumes. I remember playing big venues such as Camden Palace and the Marquee in London, as well as festivals and some cool clubs. A defining moment was in 2004 when I won Best Performer in West Hollywood as part of a spiritual film and entertainment festival, singing my poem/song, The Present Has the Power (YouTube), in full body paint. I’ve also worked and performed in Egypt, singing at the Dahab Festival, and I also enjoy performing here in Malta at the Grand Master’s Palace and at Ggantija Temple.

2. As a creative, how do you navigate the world and speed of social media?

I do use social media, but my personal preference is face-to-face interactions. I didn’t grow up with social media, but of course, I can see how it helps get your work out there. I’m a good networker, but the speed and number of social platforms mean it’s important for me to filter. Screen time is draining, and to be honest, some of my best connections have been synchronistic face-to-face exchanges. I prefer quality over speed. One day, I hope to pass on the social media part to someone who wants to help.

3. Do you consider artificial intelligence a threat to your career, or an opportunity?

It can be both a threat and an opportunity, depending on how and when we use it. I think it feigns interest in the human predicament. Nobody knows how dangerous it could become, and soon it will reach the point of singularity. It’s already cutting us off from true creativity and altering the industry by creating job displacements, which is concerning. I think people’s perception of the world is changing in ways that are more fear-based due to AI.

4. How do you stay motivated and inspired, especially during tough times or when the work feels hard?

I found my passion to sing when I was young and was dedicated to never give up. I later found another passion with the discipline of yoga and became a yoga teacher. I’ve now managed to combine the two in many creative ways. I’m always inspired to push through during tough times, so the restrictions of COVID provided me with time for creative writing. This is when I developed my character Mr Split here in Malta. I find inspiration in other people’s work and stories too, and try to always surround myself with supportive friends.

5. How do you balance your creative instincts with the expectations of your audience or collaborators?

I try to push my boundaries with my creative projects by performing in different spaces, like art galleries and street performance. I like to confound and confuse the audience a little so that they are pleasantly surprised. I think any art needs to stimulate people out of conventional thinking. I encourage my students to explore new approaches and ideas by combining things in different ways. When collaborating, I let go of control to a point where I can become not so happy with the process, but the push and pull of collaborating is part of the experience and can sharpen my vision.

6. How do you approach a new project? Do you have a specific process or routine you follow?

With a new project, I like to clear my mind and my space as completely as I can. I first start with writing and research. I then start to see the theme that I am exploring and let it unfold in as many ways as possible. It’s also important to let go of things and move on, so when starting a new project, I’ve learnt to empty my mind with a meditation technique I used for years. A routine can become too fixed, though, so I also like to break my routines and turn everything upside down.

7. Can you let us in on some of the future projects, works?

In the future, I plan to put a book together and maybe a course of some kind. For now, I’ll be running some creative workshops and spending more time recording songs and creating soundscapes. In a way, the music comes first as I listen, and then it changes as I add the art because it changes the way I feel about the song when I bring it to life. I plan to put my new projects on www.jonathanorchard.com.

Extra round

What’s the most memorable or transformative role you played and what did you learn from it?

My character, Mr Split, is the most transformative role I’ve played. Audiences respond in surprising ways, and I’ve truly learned that no matter what I intend, people see or experience what they need or want at the time. The character is deep, paradoxical, and playful, and some will dive deep and stay engaged with me, while others aren’t ready. The role teaches me how to read audiences moment by moment and deliver what’s needed or feels right. The word ‘split’ means many things depending on its context. Through my music, I intended to explore the split away from inner stillness and what that brings.