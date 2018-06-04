Q&A | Melanie Kelly: Even the worst of traumas happen for a reason

Melanie Kelly decided to use her teaching skills to educate the public on an important topic – sex – in her risqué radio talk show Let’s Talk About Sex. After 20 years teaching English language and literature, she switched career to follow her passion as a full-time TV presenter and producer, and has since then presented reality and talent shows, and currently Aqta’ Kemm on One TV

What’s the first thing you do when you wake up in the morning?

I feed my 15-year-old cat, otherwise he won’t let me be. Then I do a meditation to start off the day.

What is the best advice you’ve ever received?

To fight my battles without aggression.

What do you never leave the house without?

My phone!

Pick three words that describe yourself

Vibrant, positive, super-efficient and perfectionist (sorry they are four).

What do you consider to be your greatest achievement?

Turning my passion into my full-time job and building the house I thought would be impossible to ever have.

What is your guiltiest pleasure?

Cheddar cheese.

What is the most important lesson life has taught you?

That even the worst of traumas (I lost my baby girl at 21 weeks pregnant) happen for a reason… always trust in the universe and that everything works out in the end as it should.

What’s the most expensive thing you’ve ever bought?

My car or my house. Then there are the bags…

What is one thing you wish you knew when you were younger?

I wish I was more self-confident, and that you are the only person in your head and you are the only one judging yourself – no one else’s opinion matters. It is what you think of yourself that makes or breaks you.

Who’s your inspiration?

Louise L. Hay. She is a writer, mentor and teacher about positive affirmations and how they can change your life.

What has been your biggest challenge?

Trying not to be so impulsive with my reaction towards something that is unfair. But impulsiveness, meshed with passion and anger, always manages to make me look like the baddie… still learning.

If you weren’t a producer/presenter, what would you be doing?

Writing self-help books and a motivator (book already half-way there and the other is a matter of putting my focus on it).

Do you believe in God?

I believe in an entity of love.

If you could have dinner with any person, dead or alive, who would it be?

My guardian angel.

What’s your worst habit?

When I have to do something, I have to do it and I have to do it now (I said I am super-efficient). I won’t let it go otherwise – I won’t be able to sleep or concentrate. My motto… don’t leave for tomorrow what you can do today.

What are you like when you’re drunk?

Louder than I actually am.

Who would you have play you in a film?

Kate Hudson.

What is the trait you most deplore in others?

Being malicious – whether it is to another human being or an animal.

What music would you have played at your funeral?

Some sexy R’n’B, or the soundtrack of The Greatest Showman.

What is your most treasured material possession?

There was a time I’d mention my car or bag or sunglasses, but I honestly think a material possession can be replaced or forgotten. It’s just the way we as human beings are. So I treasure all of them but none.

What is your earliest memory?

Being in my bedroom at 3 years of age and being obsessed with aliens coming to abduct me from my window.

When did you last cry, and why?

I saw a clip of a dog being mistreated by his owner! I usually don’t watch them but it just popped up on Facebook.

Who would you most like to meet?

My spirit guides… enlightened, knowledgeable. I would ask all about life and ego and all sorts of things.

What’s your favourite food?

I love digging into a juicy burger but love sushi or Asian food or rib-eye.

Who’s your favourite person on social media right now?

Don’t really have one, but I do listen out to Tony Robbins, and others similar to him.

If you could travel in time, where would you go?

The Tudor period.

What book are you reading right now?

The Monk Who Sold his Ferrari by Robin Sharma

If you could have any superpower, what would it be?

Reading people’s minds.

What’s one thing you want to do before you die?

Only one? I’ll definitely publish my book amongst a billion other things I’ll do.

What music are you listening to at the moment?

The Greatest Showman soundtrack.

In the shower or when you’re working out, what do you sing/listen to?

Shower – nothing. That is my quiet time. Working out… anything really, I could be running to Opera as long as it is passionate and makes me fly.

Tell us...

What’s your favourite thing about hosting Let’s talk about sex?

I get to research the most interesting of things such as monogamy, desire, attraction, pornography – I love learning. I get to talk to professionals and ask them questions most people just think of but would never voice and most of all, the show can really help people, especially couples who have been together for a long time. The show is out of the box, different, challenging… after the first show I had someone who sent me a private message which said “thank you, I listened to your show and I feel normal”… that was everything for me!

What’s something you’d feel shy to talk about?

At this point, and after the first show which was about the orgasm… nothing.