Maxine Pace: ‘I wish I could get to any place in one second. I’m always late!’

What’s the first thing you do when you wake up in the morning?

Make a cup of tea.

What is the best advice you’ve ever received?

Ever since I was a little girl I always really valued whatever my mother taught me and I still do so till this day.

What do you never leave the house without?

I never go out without a handbag, my phone and lipstick.

Pick three words that describe yourself

Direct, hardworking, generous.

What do you consider to be your greatest achievement?

Writing my album, which will be launched soon this year.

What is your guiltiest pleasure?

Anything that involves chocolate or sweets.

What is the most important lesson life has taught you?

To treasure the ones you love.

Property aside, what’s the most expensive thing you’ve ever bought?

I probably spend most of my money on bags and shoes.

What is one thing you wish you knew when you were younger?

To be careful who to trust and not be so naïve.

Who’s your inspiration?

My mother. I always looked up to her as she had such a strong and beautiful character and she’s a person I always aspire to be.

What has been your biggest challenge?

Trying to keep on a diet and going to the gym.

If you weren’t a singer, what would you be doing?

Apart from singing, I’m also studying to become a lawyer as it is something I always wanted to do.

Do you believe in God?

Yes, however I wish I had more time to dedicate.

If you could have dinner with any person, dead or alive, who would it be?

Would love to have one last dinner with my mother.

What’s your worst habit?

Chocolate.

Who would you have play you in a film?

Hailey Stenfield.

What is the trait you most deplore in others?

Jealousy.

What music would you have played at your funeral?

Anything by the Winter Moods.

What is your most treasured material possession?

My mother’s necklace.

What is your earliest memory?

When I was three years old and my sister was born.

Who would you most like to meet, Why?

Beyoncé, as she has had an amazing career and I obviously would like some tips!

What’s your favourite food?

My grandma’s special dishes, like ross il-forn and lasagne.

Who’s your favourite person on social media right now?

Locally, Danita at Onechickandayorkie and internationally, Chiara Ferragni.

If you could travel in time, where would you go?

Malta in 50 years’ time.

What book are you reading right now?

‘The 10X Rule: The Only Difference Between Success and Failure’, by Grant Cardone.

If you could have any superpower, what would it be?

To know what people are thinking… or to get to any place in one second as I’m always late!

What’s one thing you want to do before you die?

Travel the world.

What music you are listening to at the moment?

Ariana Grande’s new album Thank U, Next.

In the shower or when you’re working out, what do you sing/listen to?

I usually listen to the playlist I did with all my favourite 2000s songs.

TELL US

If you could perform with any artist, who would you choose? And what would you sing?

Beyoncé and any one of her songs, especially “I was here”.

What should we expect from you in the coming months?

I’m finalising the last arrangements from my album as I will be launching it very soon, and also other singles which be launched soon too!