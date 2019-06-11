Ian Schranz: ‘I cry all the time. Probably watching Moana or Frozen’

Bark Bark Disco’s debut video for their single in 2011 ‘Song for the Lovers’ was a tribute to 1970s porn star Brigitte Lahaie, and received half a million views on YouTube in under two weeks. Subsequently the band toured the US, Japan and various parts of Europe. Bark Bark Disco’s main singer songwriter Ian Schranz, also forms part of the indie-rock groups Beangrowers and The Shh

What’s the first thing you do when you wake up in the morning?

Desperately try to get my daughter ready for the school bus.

What is the best advice you’ve ever received?

There’s no reason to keep hate in your heart.

What do you never leave the house without?

My cap.

Pick three words that describe yourself

Practical, hyperactive and basic.

What do you consider to be your greatest achievement?

Trying to raise a young woman.

What is your guiltiest pleasure?

Pizza and bowling.

What is the most important lesson life has taught you?

That most things are probably not worth worrying about.

Property and cars aside, what’s the most expensive thing you’ve ever bought?

A bar.

What is one thing you wish you knew when you were younger?

Not to worry too much.

Who’s your inspiration?

Musically, Jonathan Richman from the Modern Lovers. He’s one of the greatest songwriters ever.

What has been your biggest challenge?

Learning to keep quiet.

If you weren’t in the band, what would you be doing?

Playing tennis.

Do you believe in God?

No. In truth, no one really believes.

If you could have dinner with any person, dead or alive, who would it be?

My mother.

What’s your worst habit?

Endless list of bad habits and I pick my nose.

What are you like when you’re drunk?

I’m rarely drunk. But if I am, I’m very peaceful.

Who would you have play you in a film?

Someone with a big nose. That guy from the Pianist.

What is the trait you most deplore in others?

Laziness.

What music would you have played at your funeral?

50 Cent.

What is your most treasured material possession?

I don’t really have one. Can I say my health?

What is your earliest memory?

Italy winning the world cup in 1982.

When did you last cry, and why?

I cry all the time. Probably watching Moana or Frozen.

Who would you most like to meet, Why?

I’ve had lunch with Rocco Siffredi. No one else on my list is left.

What’s your favourite food?

Pizza.

Who’s your favourite person on social media right now?

I think social media’s like watching the Jerry Springer Show.

If you could travel in time, where would you go?

Far in the future.

What book are you reading right now?

Kids’ stories, over and over and over.

If you could have any superpower, what would it be?

Invisibility and silence.

What’s one thing you want to do before you die?

All covered, I can die with a smile.

What music are you listening to at the moment?

Post Malone.

In the shower or when you’re working out, what do you sing/listen to?

Rocky 4 training sequence, or gangsta rap.

TELL US...

How did the band come together, and what’s your biggest musical inspiration?

I started Bark Bark Disco around eight years ago as a side-project to Beangrowers. Then eventually it grew into a band in its own right. Our biggest inspirations are the Violent Femmes, AC/DC & Beyoncé.

If you could perform with any artist, who would you choose? And what would you sing?

I would perform with Rod Stewart and sing Do Ya Think I’m Sexy.