Luke Chappell: ‘I miss being a kid sometimes, not aware of the problems around you’

What’s the first thing you do when you wake up in the morning?

I always end up listening to a different set of Spotify playlists for some reason.

What is the best advice you’ve ever received?

Never lose hope during a low point in your life, always look ahead in the future and aim high because sometimes life gives us difficult tasks so that you can overcome similar difficulties in the future. Don’t give up.

What do you never leave the house without?

My JBL Bluetooth headphones, I can’t get through the day without having them with me 24/7.

Pick three words that describe yourself

Emotional, optimistic, self-conscious.

What do you consider to be your greatest achievement?

Probably making it to 5th place on X Factor Malta. I will forever be grateful for the platform they gave me through the show.

What is your guiltiest pleasure?

Watching “How I met your Mother” on Netflix.

What is the most important lesson life has taught you?

Don’t rush things that are of importance to you, it will only ruin the process if you do so.

What’s the most expensive thing you’ve ever bought?

You should ask my parents, they buy me the expensive stuff normally.

What is one thing you wish you knew when you were younger?

I wish I knew that childhood friendships were bound to break at some point, at least I would have been prepared for it.

Who’s your inspiration?

Funnily enough the top artist in my list is Dominic Fike right now. I see my 19-year-old self in him. I look up to him a lot.

What has been your biggest challenge?

My biggest challenge has been to not give up even when no one around your inner circle lacks appreciation and love. It’s hard not giving up when you’re 10 feet down.

If you weren’t a musician, what would you be doing?

I’d find a way to make it as a musician. No way would I settle down for something else rather than music.

Do you believe in God?

I believe there’s someone with a higher power than us that’s watching over us. But I’m not too sure if that God is the same as described In the Bible.

If you could have dinner with any person, dead or alive, who would it be?

My crush, but that’s a secret.

What’s your worst habit?

Biting my finger nails when I’m nervous.

What are you like when you’re drunk?

Am I supposed to answer this question since I’m under age?

Who would you have play you in a film?

Dylan O’Brien, hands down.

What is the trait you most deplore in others?

Being negative about yourself, repeatedly.

What music would you have played at your funeral?

I guess it had to be sad aye? So I’d go with ‘I love you’ by Billie Eilish (favourite song this year)

What is your most treasured material possession?

My Dell laptop. I wouldn’t be able to do anything without it to be honest. Work is work.

What is your earliest memory?

Waking up.

When did you last cry?

Yesterday… really smooth of me to say.

Who would you most like to meet?

Dominic Fike.

What’s your favourite food?

A McDonalds burger – judge me all you want.

Who’s your favourite person on social media right now?

Matt Champion. He has a really cool Instagram account. Plus he’s part of a really crazy boy band that produces killer tracks. Love the guy.

If you could travel in time, where would you go?

Some people might say they choose some old historic day or something. But I would go back to see myself as a kid, having fun, innocently playing with my toys at the age of three. I miss being a kid sometimes, not aware of the problems around you.

What book are you reading right now?

Books? What’s that?

If you could have any superpower, what would it be?

To read people’s minds whenever I decide to. Might help understand a girl for once.

What’s one thing you want to do before you die?

Be a somebody outside of this ‘local’ Island. Or reaching the charts abroad. A guy can dream aye?

What music are you listening to at the moment?

Acoustic versions of Dominic Fike’s songs. So aesthetically pleasing.

In the shower or when you’re working out, what do you sing/listen to?

The Weeknd songs. He got some classic hits.

TELL US...

Which musical artists inspire you?

It’s mixture of artists that inspire me to be the artist that I am myself. They inspire me visually, musically, artistically, vocally, with their stage presence… so Billie Eilish, Justin Bieber, Dominic Fike, The Weeknd, Post Malone, Brockhampton, Lil Xan and finally Drake.

What is one thing you want to accomplish in 2019?

Having my album, Cosmic Heaven, published and being a great success. I’m really working hard to make sure this album is one of the best both nationally and internationally.