Chiara Hyzler: 'Everything has its time and happens for a reason'

What’s the first thing you do when you wake up in the morning?

Switch on the news and have a cup of tea. If it’s a work day, I fly out of bed in a rush and change as I drive to work!

What is the best advice you ever received?

To never have regrets and if you’ve followed your heart then you can’t have been wrong.

What do you never leave the house without?

Myself. I forget everything else.

Pick three words that describe yourself

Never. Growing. Up.

She’s treaded the boards for a while with Christmas panto characters Principal Boy, Hench and Muddles in Sleeping Beauty. When she is not acting or producing her own shows, she wears a directing cap for performances like Female of the Species, Us/Them and The Prime of Miss Jean Brodie, which won the People’s Choice Award for Best Production in the Premju ghall-Arti 2018. Chiara most recently directed Jamboy for Ziguzajg 2019 and will be playing Doreen for this year’s FM theatre Panto The Little Mermaid

What do you consider to be your greatest achievement?

The production of Us/Them that I directed last year.

What is your guiltiest pleasure?

Mountains of butter on pancakes.

What is the most important lesson life has taught you?

Everything has its time and happens for a reason.

Property and cars aside what’s the most expensive thing you’ve ever bought?

My drum kit.

What is one thing you wish you knew when you were younger?

That children learn differently.

Who’s your inspiration?

I’m inspired by a lot of people really and a lot of work I see at the Edinburgh Fringe. Most recently a physical piece called ‘Birth’ by TheatreRe.

What has been your biggest challenge?

I made a big career shift five years ago and became a full-time drama teacher. It was a huge challenge to slip into this role overnight and develop all the lesson plans and produce the productions that come with the role. Becoming a teacher was the best decision I ever made, but will continue to be a challenge because it requires you to find new ways to inspire and motivate the children you work with on a daily basis.

If you weren’t an actress what would you be doing?

I don’t really consider myself an actress but more of an artist insofar as I create work as a producer and a director and also a teacher.

Do you believe in God?

I believe in a higher power.

If you could have dinner with any person, dead or alive, who would it be?

Angelina Jolie.

What’s your worst habit?

Twirling my eyebrows.

What are you like when you’re drunk?

The same as when I’m sober. Equally as energetic and annoying.

Who would you have play you in a film?

Maria Buckle. We believe we were separated at birth. Even though she’s older.

What is the trait you most deplore in others?

Arrogance.

What music would you have played at your funeral?

Something upbeat probably or a Gospel choir!

What is your most treasured material possession?

My Nintendo Switch.

What is your earliest memory?

Sitting on my grandmother’s lap learning to write as she guided my hand through the little dots on the page to form the letters.

When did you last cry, and why?

I always cry in films. I’ve become very emotional in my new age.

Who would you most like to meet?

My great grandmother Nena. Apparently she was quite an eccentric and hilarious character.

What’s your favourite food?

Pasta. Lots of it. Especially with truffles.

Who’s your favourite person on social media right now?

I really don’t keep up to date with these things ...

If you could travel in time, where would you go?

Back to a time when Malta had trees and there weren’t building sites on every corner.

What book are you reading right now?

I’ve just finished ‘Becoming’ by Michelle Obama. It was wonderful.

If you could have any superpower, what would it be?

To fly.

What’s one thing you want to do before you die?

Make a positive impact in the industry I work in.

What music are you listening to at the moment?

Surprisingly, classical music. I started a playlist to source some songs for ‘Jamboy’, the play I recently directed for Ziguzajg and I’m enjoying it!

In the shower or when you’re working out, what do you sing/listen to?

I don’t work out unless it’s by accident so I’ll go with in the shower and that would be me speaking to myself going through my ‘to do’ lists.