Brad James: ‘Seeing the Northern Lights has always been on my bucket list’

He started singing at the tender age of five under the direction of Priscilla Psaila. In 2016 James took part in the Singer Stage International Festival, finishing third, and that same year took part in the Konkors Kanzunetta Indipendenza with the song Ahwa Maltin, Ahwa Ghawdxin as part of the supergroup K4 featuring Graziella Vella, Maria Desira and Justine Delmar. James has also made appearances on Malta Llejla, Kalamita and Twelveto3.

What’s the first thing you do when you wake up in the morning?

I take a shower and have a bowl of cereal, to give me a boost for the day ahead.

What is the best advice you’ve ever received?

No matter how hard life gets, keep smiling.

What do you never leave the house without?

My mobile phone and wallet.

Pick three words that describe yourself

Hmm… I really don’t like describing myself but people say I’m quiet, shy and calm.

What do you consider to be your greatest achievement?

My greatest achievement is working in a school environment with children of all ages. It was always my dream job, since I was a child myself.

What is your guiltiest pleasure?

Eating a lot of chocolate.

What is the most important lesson life has taught you?

Giving up is never an option, especially if you believe in yourself.

What’s the most expensive thing you’ve ever bought?

My car for sure.

What is one thing you wish you knew when you were younger?

Playing the guitar, even though it’s never too late to learn.

Who’s your inspiration?

My mother! I have always looked up to her.

What has been your biggest challenge?

Due to the fact that my voice changed when I was younger, there was a time when I had to stop singing completely so getting back in music was quite challenging, especially getting back on stage, but I am glad to have taken that step.

If you weren’t a musician, what would you be doing?

Most probably I would practise a sport. Football and tennis are definitely at the top of the list.

Do you believe in God?

Yes!

If you could have dinner with any person, dead or alive, who would it be?

There are way too many people whom I would like to meet up and have dinner with, but if I had to choose just one person, it would have to be Freddie Mercury because he was incredibly talented and would surely share a couple of stories.

What’s your worst habit?

Putting unfolded clothes in my wardrobe instead of hanging them (Sorry ma!)

What are you like when you’re drunk?

Extremely funny, and loud.

Who would you have play you in a film?

Hugh Jackman.

What is the trait you most deplore in others?

Being double-faced, I can’t stand it.

What music would you have played at your funeral?

Any music, but preferably, it wouldn’t be sad, because I want it to be a celebration of my life.

What is your most treasured material possession?

My laptop as I watch a lot on movies on it in my free time.

What is your earliest memory?

My earliest memory has got to be of me singing for the first time in a singing competition. I was about five years old.

When did you last cry, and why?

Not so long ago. My dog hurt her leg and couldn’t walk easily. But somehow, miraculously, after four days she was back to normal.

Who would you most like to meet?

Billie Eilish as she is my favourite singer at the moment. I would like to pick her brain.

What’s your favourite food?

Mixed shellfish and fish.

Who’s your favourite person on social media right now?

Sarah Zerafa and Tamara Webb are definitely at the top of my list.

If you could travel in time, where would you go?

I would go back to when I was still in secondary school. It was definitely the best time of my life with no real responsibilities. The only worry I had back them was how I was going to complete the objectives on my playstation

games.

What book are you reading right now?

I don’t read a lot of books as I find online news more interesting.

If you could have any superpower, what would it be?

Being invisible or teleportation.

What’s one thing you want to do before you die?

Seeing the Northern Lights has always been on my bucket list.

What music are you listening to at the moment?

A myriad of musical songs by Disney with the re-release of Aladdin and Lion King.

In the shower or when you’re working out, what do you sing/listen to?

It depends on my mood and how tired I am but normally I would prefer to hear some relaxing music.