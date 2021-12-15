1930s Sliema is setting for ‘Chalet’ as GO launches €1 million TV production budget

GO Originals plans €1 million spend on Maltese TV content

The halcyon days of Sliema’s 1930s Chalet will feature in GO’s newly-produced TV series as part of its €1 million budget for Maltese television productions.

Sharp Shoot Media’s ‘Chalet’, set on the Sliema seafront’s jazz dance-hall, will be aired for free on 29 December for its first two episodes, and then exclusively to GO’s TV customers.

Antonio Ivankovic, chief customer experience officer of GO, announced a €1 million investment over a three-year period for new and exclusive local TV content by GO.

GO will be supporting the production of original TV content that it will air exclusively for its customers through GO Originals.

Ivankovic spoke of “huge challenges” in the pandemic that made the company understand how much the Maltese enjoy good quality local content. “Malta offers a lot of untapped talent that needs support and GO, in its quest to bring original and exciting new entertainment to its viewers, will now be collaborating with local production companies and investing in their original productions which will then be showcased on our TV platform,” Ivankovic said.

GO will negotiate with international TV partners the rights for the content to be broadcast overseas. “The idea is to build an extensive and rich library of exclusive Maltese content,” Ivankovic said.

Funding will be allocated in a call for applications and a throrough screening exercise.

Tourism Minister Clayton Bartolo praised the initiative, saying he would like Maltese film and TV grow into an economic powerhouse. “We want the film industry to not just grow and attract foreign productions, but also excel,” he said.

Bartolo replied to criticism of the Malta Film Commission’s negative working capital of over €1 million in 2020, saying the government was still intent on creating a world-class film industry. “Such initiatives help to keep building a strong local industry. We are investing in tomorrow’s film-makers.”