GO announces new TV production LUNA

GO has announced its next exclusive production, LUNA, set in early 1990s Sicily, which will air on its platform TOKIS this October.

LUNA will depict the life and love of a Sicilian teenager born into a family where customs and traditions influence life and mould it.

“We are very excited to bring more exclusive TV content to our customers. LUNA is the second executive production we have participated in and comes on the back of Chalet, which was exceptionally well received by the public last December,” Senior Manager for Marketing at GO plc said Alison Mercieca said.

“Local TV enthusiasts are hungry for more Maltese productions, and we are proud to be able to deliver, as we remain committed to our investment of over €1 million over the next three years, to support the local industry so that our customers’ TV experience gets better every day.”

Mercieca said that GO is delighted to have an active role in Malta’s TV industry, where it is not only injecting financial support to local production companies but also leading to the creation of further opportunities to showcase local talent, both locally and internationally.

"Collaborating with a company like GO on such production means that we have more resources to overcome the many challenges we face as production companies,” explained Michael Vella Haber, who, together with Evelyn Saliba La Rosa, co-scripted LUNA.

They described the storyline as “a roller coaster of emotions and a journey full of love, obedience, deceit, and patience where the protagonists have to manoeuvre in silence in an attempt to survive and protect loved ones. After thirty years of this, one phone call changes everything. A call that leads all involved to face the past, embrace the present and search for the missing.”

The period drama Chalet, announced in December of last year, was the first announced production in collaboration with GO. This was followed by the announcement of the popular TV series Iċ-Ċaqqufa which will return exclusively to GO Originals this coming December.

In June, GO launched l-iSpettur Leonard, a spin-off from the popular series Simpatiċi which will be aired on GO’s Tokis platform, followed by the announcement in July of the Women of George Cross Island series, which will also start airing on GO Originals in October.