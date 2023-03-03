Epic launches fresh new TV service Epic TV with Zattoo streaming provider

Epic has launched Epic TV, a multiscreen IPTV platform launched in conjunction with Zattoo, a pioneer in TV streaming and Europe’s leading service provider.

This service is a first for Epic in Malta and builds on similar launches that the company’s shareholders have implemented in other European markets with Zattoo’s award winning solution.

This latest offering further highlights Epic’s determination to bring a fresh approach to a market, and heralds great news for TV viewers here, given that the market has not seen the introduction of a new TV service in almost two decades.

Presently customers can choose Basic, which offers very few channels and choice, or premium packages, crowded with filler channels that are hardly used, meaning customers are paying for unwanted channels. As from this month, Epic customers have more choice for the cost of a basic package and will no longer depend on other local TV providers for this service.

Epic’s CEO Pierre Etienne Cizeron said: “This is another exciting milestone in Epic’s ongoing journey to being a multi service customer-centric provider. With EPIC TV, we’re giving users real choice, better service, lower prices and faster speeds…right into their living room.”

Epic TV is available in one simple package, offering 39 live TV channels, which means customers will be getting more channels than they currently get on a basic package. Epic TV is also tapping into its global DNA, and has partnered with global names in the TV space – such as Discovery, Eurosport, and BBC , amongst others, in order to offer customers much more than the standard local and Italian channels. It is designed to sit side by side your favourite content streaming apps, a truly open

platform where customers can access their favourite apps such as Disney and Netflix, alongside the best of Maltese, Italian and international channels.

In addition to offering more choice at better value for customers, the TV service includes add-on features such as replay, a seven-day catch-up, up to 100hrs of recording at no extra cost, and HD streaming. The service also comes with a simple user interface that is easy to access, use and watch, with channels grouped in categories, making the search for content as smooth and fast as possible.

TV by Epic is the name of the dedicated app, available from the App store and Google Playstore. Customers can watch the service through multiple devices at the same time. The TV add-on is available free from 2-year commitments, and customers can benefit from the launch offer which includes Epic TV and Epic Fibre at a basic cost of €6.99 for the first six months.

