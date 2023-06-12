Culture minister refuses to detail PBS expenses in airing Love Island

Culture Minister Owen Bonnici has refused to divulge figures on how much popular television show Love Island is costing the Public Broadcasting Services.

Bonnici cited commercial sensitivity when asked how much the production is costing the PBS. The information was requested by Nationalist MP Ivan Bartolo during parliamentary question time.

He also cited commercial sensitivity when asked how much the PBS is paying for the villa, crew and equipment used for the production.

Driven by the V-Squared powerhouse and TV presenter Ben Camilleri, Media Exclusive Limited acquired the rights for the dating reality show from ITV Studios – the first of its kind to be aired on Maltese television.

Broadcast in over 20 countries, including the United Kingdom, the USA, Australia, Spain, the Netherlands, and Norway, over 4 million viewers watch Love Island UK each season.

Love Island is billed as a ‘fast turnaround’ reality dating show with viewer interaction, set in a spectacular villa, where couples vie to be crowned the show’s favourite.

READ ALSO: The show about sex we always wanted (but were too afraid to ask for)