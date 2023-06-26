Chelsea and Allen win first season of Love Island Malta

Chelsea and Allen have been crowned the winners of Love Island Malta season one, winning a €20,000 cash prize and trip to Cyprus.

After six weeks in the villa, Chelsea Bagnall-Falzon and Allen Piscopo walked away from the villa as winners of the first ever season of Love Island Malta.

Viewers were able to vote on the Love Island Malta app, with voting open between Friday and Sunday evening.

The finale was aired live on TVM on Sunday night, with the show’s host Yazmin Helledie interviewing the finalists and showing each couple’s best highlights from the season.

The runners up were Sven Fabri and and Gabrielle Cook, followed by Kyle Curmi and Marie Christine Caruana in third place, and Dale Mallia and Nicola Warr in fourth place.

During the finale, Helledie said that 93% of people aged 16 to 25 in Malta were following Love Island over the past six weeks.

Moreover, the show garnered 190,000 viewers.

Love Island Malta is a local iteration of the UK reality franchise that goes by the same name. The show starts with 10 attractive people, five girls and five boys, all in swimsuits, waiting in a villa. The women stand in line and watch as the men come out one by one.

If they like him, they step forward. If more than one girl steps forward, he gets to pick.

Couples then live together, in a two-bedroom villa. To make the sleeping arrangements even more interesting, one bedroom is the hideaway, where lucky participants get to spend a romantic night together. The other bedroom hoards the rest of the participants, with one double bed per couple.

Cringey, cheesy or straight-out hilarious challenges are thrown at the participants. From a simple kissing game to a sexy firemen rescue, the challenges are unexpected, wild and hot.

As new participants are introduced throughout the episodes, a ‘recoupling ceremony’ ensues. These ceremonies provide participants with the opportunity to either keep their current partner or ‘uncouple’ to go with a new participant.

In order to win Love Island, you have to still be a couple by the end of the show.

Finally, the public votes for their favourite couple left at the end.