Maltese-language kids’ platform Perlina TV to start streaming in November

The expansion of the Maltese-language audiovisual market will see the launch of a new digital app that will provide childrens’ programming, with user features set to rival typical streaming platforms like Disney and Netflix.

Sharp Shoot Media’s Perlina TV will add new content from one month to the next, with various programmes and interactive games aimed at the Maltese-language children’s market.

“Sharp Shoot Media will be using its experience and creativity so that every boy and girl can be afforded the opportunity to learn Maltese through audiovisual programmes,” directors Justin Farrugia and Steven Dalli said.

“Perlina TV will be brimming with original programmes penned by Audrey Brincat Dalli, the author of renowned television series Strada Stretta, L-Għarusa, Iż-żmien Bejnietna and others, and all produced by Maltese artists and professionals of high calibre,” Farrugia and Dalli said.

This platform will be similar to popular digital television platforms such as Disney and Netflix and will consist of new content that will be added on from one month to the next. Amongst other things, there will be a puppet show, original animated series, as well as a number of characters that will be roaming around Malta and Gozo to introduce children to our history and culture.

Amongst Perlina’s new features will be the Frattarija puppet show with eight characters living on a farm, experiencing sweet adventures whilst learning how to live in harmony.

Animated series F’Ħajt tas-Sejjieħ features a group of indigenous animals in the countryside, teaching children numbers, colours, seasons and the days of the week bthrough song. Farrugia and Dalli said the animated series is “at par with what children are used to watching on foreign platforms, except that in this case, it will be all in Maltese.”

Other characters on Perlina will be Linu Perlinu, who discovers a number of places of interest for children within the Maltese islands; bedtime stories from Maltese authors and read by various personalities; a series that uses virtual reality – Fid-Dinja ta’ Faqqusu – for early-year viewers, where children Faqqusu and Perla live in villages surrounded by toys, teaching viewers various Maltese games, as well as the numbers in Maltese and the Maltese alphabet; and the series L-Istejjer tan-Nannu, based on popular tales with more of a local twist to them.

Farrugia and Dalli said the content will be supported by the Centre for the Maltese Language. “This platform will be a strong and useful tool for parents and teachers, yet above all else will also protect and promote our cherished language,” the directors said.

Dr Maris Camilleri, from the Centre for the Maltese Language, said a recent national survey had shown that one out of every four parents aged 26-45 revealed their children do not understand Maltese and only speak in English.

“Perlina TV is an innovative project and attracts new and accessible resources with the use of technology for children to learn the Maltese language,” Camilleri said. “Children will be exposed to Maltese through interactive and enjoyable games, video clips and exercises that are very much necessary for the Maltese language to remain alive amongst our future generations.”

The platform will be supported by Arts Council Malta, and start streaming in November.