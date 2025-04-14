Jay crowned winner of Big Brother Malta’s first season

Jay has been crowned the first-ever winner of Big Brother Malta, winning a cash prize of over €40,000, bringing to a close a gripping three-month season that captivated audiences across the country.

The final showdown saw Jay competing against fellow finalists Karl and Gabriel, with the public ultimately voting him the winner.

The Maltese adaptation of the global Big Brother franchise aired its grand finale last night, drawing strong viewer interest after weeks of daily episodes, live feeds, and drama-filled moments inside the iconic Big Brother house.

Big Brother is a reality TV franchise where contestants, known as ‘housemates’, live together in a house isolated from the outside world. The housemates compete in various challenges, trying to avoid eviction by their peers, until only one remains to claim the grand cash prize of €50,000.

This was the first season of Big Brother Malta and the 70th international adaption of the reality TV phenomenon.

The show is produced by Greatt Company Limited, which is known for its work on local reality hits such as Malta’s Got Talent, X Factor Malta, Shark Tank Malta and Master Chef.