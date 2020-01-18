[WATCH] Memes out! Square-jaw Rob’s daughter calls dad ‘Spongebob’ on Xarabank

Memes out! Square-jaw Rob’s daughter calls dad ‘Spongebob’ on Xarabank

Photos of bodybuilding aficionado Robert Abela posing in an IFBB contest during his salad days have surely made him out to be Malta’s own ‘governator’ - as bodybuilding champion and Terminator actor Arnold Schwarznegger was known in his times as California governor.

But it is Abela’s daughter Giorgia Mae’s soubriquet for her square-jawed dad that is now the source of some meme gold on the Maltese social media pages: his unmistakable cuboid features make him look like “Spongebob Squarepants” according to the seven-year old.

That’s what she told Xarabank on Friday evening in a quick-fire question and answer about her dad, whom she described as a ‘perfectionist’ who is always looking to help others. “I have a name for him… Spongebob, because his face is squarish,” she said of her father’s chiselled good looks.

And as expected, those memes on Spongebob Squarepants and Abela’s bodybuilding days have been abounding...