Maltese and Gozitan beaches get their Blue Flag for COVID compliance

11 beaches in Malta and Gozo have been awarded the Blue Flag ecolabel by the Foundation for Environmental Education (FEE) International Blue Flag Jury in Copenhagen.

The International Jury took into consideration the COVID pandemic and the restrictions on many of the Blue Flag beaches across the world last year. In some specific countries the Blue Flag granted dispensation cases aligned with the non-compliances due to the pandemic.

Malta and Gozo followed these restriction in a good manner keeping in mind the safety of beach users in mind. This was to be commended, the jury said.

The beaches are Fond Għadir – Sliema, Westin Dragonara Beach Resort – St Julian’s, St George’s Bay – Paceville, Qawra Rock Beach – Qawra, Buġibba Perched Beach – Bugibba, Għadira Bay – Mellieha, Golden Sands Bay – Ghajn Tuffieha, Ghajn Tuffieha Bay – Mgarr, Ramla il Ħamra Bay – Xaghra, Ħondoq Bay – Qala, and Marsalfrom Bay – Marsalforn.

BF International asked all Blue Flag National Operators keep track of any new non-compliance on any awarded site during the upcoming season 2021 and ensure that feedback information and dispensation requests are presented again next year at the Blue Flag International Jury in April 2022. The International Jury thanks all National Operators for advising all Blue Flag awarded sites in 2020 to ensure a smooth transition between the seasons 2020 and 2021.

Blue Flag international congratulated Malta and urged it to consider, marinas for this award similar to other EU countries, showing a commitment to clean seas. In Malta no marinas have achieved Blue Flag status as yet.

The National Operation operator for Blue Flag in Malta is the ENGO Nature Trust – FEE Malta. Over 70 countries today take part in this International Eco label aimed at promoting Sustainable tourism worldwide.

The Blue Flag season for Malta starts on 15 June 2021 and ends on 15 September 2021.