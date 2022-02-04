Top-notch healthcare awaits travellers visiting Cancun and its neighbouring cities

As the world embraces the new normal, more and more countries reopen their borders to travellers. One of the most anticipated returns in the tourism industry is the state of Quintana Roo.

The region has always been a famed tropical destination for years, and with the increasing rollout of vaccination programmes, holiday bookings in the major cities have gradually improved. Many people are now eager to travel internationally – but of course, with some restrictions.

A key factor to consider when travelling during the post-pandemic time is your health. Most countries now require travellers to get a vaccine before they travel. However, the Mexican government does not impose proof of vaccination among visitors. Even without the mandate, the majority of the people still opt to get vaccinated. In fact, according to TripAdvisor, at least 77% of travellers prefer to visit international countries after receiving their vaccines.

A Glimpse of the Healthcare Sector in Cancun

Along with having a vaccine, it’s also important to assess the healthcare situation of the country you are visiting. A relevant feature that shapes the travel sector in Cancun and other cities in the region is by having solid healthcare. There are several hospitals in the state, both public and private. These healthcare facilities offer an extensive range of accommodations and services. And to give you an overview, the Five best hospitals in Cancun are Amerimed Cancun Hospital, Galenia Hospital, Playamed Group, Hospiten Cancún, and Hospital Americano.

Each of these hospitals provides top-notch medical services to patients. And some even cater to specific illnesses. Cancun, in particular, offers outstanding healthcare for those with heart conditions. And based on the records of the World Health Organization, Mexico takes the 61st spot in the best healthcare system in the world.

Moreover, the hospitals in the country are equipped with highly-qualified physicians and staff who can speak English. If you prefer a more comprehensive service, it’s best to check upon private hospitals than public ones. Because of the upgraded facilities, the costs may be higher. Either way, the healthcare system in the region is admirable.

In general, travellers all over the world can avail of the healthcare system in Mexico. However, certain restrictions apply to your health insurance. For instance, US citizens cannot use their insurance to receive free healthcare in the country. One specific example is Medicare; this is not recognized by the healthcare sector in Mexico. Therefore, you need to armour yourself with travel insurance that covers your international trips.

The New Tourism Tax in Quintana Roo

Aside from the healthcare sector, the Quintana Roo region has also adopted measures to further amplify the tourism industry. Visitax, for one, is a major add-on imposed to travellers to fuel the country’s tourism sector during the post-pandemic times. The new tourism tax is levied on every foreign traveller visiting the region.

Getting the Visitax is very easy. You only need to complete the form online and pay the tax via PayPal or credit card. Another option is to pay the Visitax upon arrival in Cancun. However, this is not highly suggested because this might lead to congestion in the airport. After payment, you will receive a confirmation through your email as well as a barcode that serves as your pass at points of entry.

You may also keep a printed copy of the payment confirmation for your reference. Do take note that Visitax is applied to all travellers over 4 years old. It is valid during your entire travel duration in Quintana Roo destinations, including Cancun, Tulum, and Cozumel. The maximum number of days per visit is 180 days.

So, before you travel to Cancun, make sure you take into account all this relevant information. This will surely make your trip more convenient and smooth sailing.