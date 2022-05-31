Europe’s top ten holiday destinations for beaches, ranked by Google searches

After two years of constant travel restrictions, people are desperate to book a flight to their next destination to start to make up for the lost time, and this summer will be the busiest yet. But where should you go first on your ultimate summer adventure?

Holidu, the search engine for holiday rentals, has put together a list of the must-visit European countries famous for their beaches for summer 2022! After analysing Google searches from the past 12 months, and Instagram hashtags this ranking reveals the countries that are the most popular for their beaches.

Click here to view an interactive data table ranking of the full TOP 20 most popular beach countries for summer 2022.

1. Greece - 5.4k Google searches per month | 142k+ IG hashtags

It’s official! Greece is the most popular European country for beach seeking travellers this year. With 5.4k in monthly searches, and 142k Instagram hashtags, this makes Greece the clear winner. With so many islands to choose from, whether you pick Crete, Naxos, or Mykonos, you are sure to find a stunning offering of beaches with crystal clear water. Make sure Greece is at the top of your list this year, as you won’t want to miss out!

2. ​​Italy - 5.4k Google searches per month | 71k+ IG hashtags

Italy is a dream destination not only for foodies but for beach lovers alike! Relax by the stunning blue water along on the Amalfi Coast and snack on pizza and pasta to your heart's content. Italy is also the country with some of the most World Heritage cultural sites, so you won't want to miss out on this stunning, gem for your travels this summer.

3. Portugal - 3.6k Google searches per month | 61k+ IG hashtags

In third place, with 3.6k in monthly Google searches and over 61k Instagram hashtags, we have the lively Portugal. Head to Praia do Portinho da Arrábida if you are looking for a relaxing day to bask in the sun and take a dip. The country is home to over 948 km of Atlantic coastline, so there is plenty of choses in this summer hotspot. Portugal is also renowned for its surfing so be sure to check out one of the most famous beaches, Praia do Norte to admire or dare to surf its gigantic waves.

4. France - 3.6k Google searches per month | 42k+ IG hashtags

Coming in at number four with 3.6k in monthly Google searches and over 42k Instagram hashtags, France is a can’t miss on your beach destinations this summer. Known for its tranquil and luxurious beach town, be sure to check out the stunning blue waters of French Riviera in the south, the enchanting dunes in the north and the natural splendour of the Silver Coast landscapes. Pack your swimsuit and head to France for a summer of your dreams!

5. Ireland - 880 Google searches per month | 42k+ IG hashtags

Ireland is home to over 3,000 km of coastline and over 100 beaches. Try surfing at Bundoran, or unwind and relax at Glanleam Beach. This beach known for being located on the Gulf Stream making one of the warmer beaches in the Emerald Isle. Ireland with 880 in monthly Google searches and over 42k Instagram hashtags you won’t want to miss Ireland for a unique beach find.

6. Spain - 8.1k Google searches per month | 29.9k+ IG hashtags

Spain is the sixth most popular country for European beaches this year! It could very well be due to its sun-soaked beaches, pristine water, and rich history. Spain is home to over 3,000 beaches, including the paradise island of Mallorca which houses over 200 of these stunning beaches alone. So get ready to eat tapas to your hearts content, grab your sangria to head to the beach.

7. Croatia - 5.4k Google searches per month | 26k+ IG hashtags

Coming in with 5.4k in monthly Google searches and over 26k Instagram hashtags, you won’t want to miss out on these unique beach finds in Croatia. Ranking next on our list for most popular European country for beaches in 2022 Croatia has earned its spot! Whether you want to hit Banje Beach, in Dubrovnik or Žnjan Beach, Splits largest beach, you are sure to fine the beach for you!

8. Malta - 6.6k Google searches per month | 16k+ IG hashtags

Malta might be small but there are many reasons why it’s a favourite for travellers seeking beaches this year! This stretch of islands is scored 6.6k in monthly Google searches and over 16k Instagram hashtags, Malta not only has stunning beaches with breathtaking turquoise water, it is also dotted with coves and rocky inlets that are perfect for cliff jumping. Malta is also a Scuba diver's dream, with unique diving locations featuring caves and wrecks is an underwater fantasy world.

9. Netherlands - 480 annual searches | 18.9k+ IG hashtags

In next place, we have the Netherlands! This country has so much more to offer than just its beautiful windmills, and mesmerizing tulip farms. Head to Scheveningen Beach in Zuid-Holland, one of the more popular destinations, equipped with its own pier, and dotted with quaint shops and spectacular beach bars. You can also explore more remote beaches with sandy dunes and national parks.

10. Poland - 1.6k Google searches per month | 16.5k+ IG hashtags

Last but not least, Poland secures our final place on the top 10 most popular country for beaches in Europe for summer 2022. Securing 1.6k in monthly Google searches and over 16.5k Instagram hashtags. If you are looking for a pristine golden sand beach look no further than Świnoujście which has even received a blue flag. Don’t miss out on all the Baltic beaches Poland has to offer!

Methodology: All European countries were considered for this study. The UK was omitted in order to have a non-staycation based ranking. The ranking was then drawn up using the average number of monthly searches on Google in the last 12 months for each of the country names combined with the keyword: “beaches”, the Instagram hashtags for this keyword, and its variations, were then added in order to determine which European countries were most popular with and sought after by travellers searches for beaches.

This article is brought to you by Ajna Benson