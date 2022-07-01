Air Malta forced to limit passenger capacity, moves six Amsterdam flights to Rotterdam

Air Malta transferred six Amsterdam flights to the Rotterdam in July due to the current situation affecting ground service capabilities in Amsterdam.

In a statement the airline said that the Netherlands Slot Coordinator enforced flight cancellations and seat capacity reduction at Amsterdam throughout July. The Rotterdam airport is the closest one to Schiphol in Amsterdam.

“The decision to operate to Rotterdam Airport instead, was taken to reduce passenger inconvenience and disruptions as much as possible,” Air Malta said.

The affected Air Malta flights are KM386/387 operating on Mondays and Wednesdays afternoon from the 11 to 27 July.

Customers who booked directly with Air Malta to travel to and from Amsterdam on July 11, 13, 18, 20, 25 and 27 are currently being notified by email.

Those who booked their flights through travel agents or tour operators are to contact the agents for further details.

On Mondays, flight KM 3386 will leave Malta at 12.40pm, arriving in Rotterdam at 3.50pm. KM 3387 will depart Rotterdam at 4.50pm, arriving in Malta at 7.50pm.

On Wednesdays, flight KM3386 will leave Malta at 3.25pm, arriving in Rotterdam at 6.35pm. KM 3387 will depart Rotterdam at 7.40pm, arriving in Malta at 10.40pm.

“Air Malta apologises for these disruptions caused by circumstances beyond its control, and which have been forced onto airlines operating from Amsterdam Schiphol Airport.”