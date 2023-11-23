Fortina unveils €35 million revamp of five-star Sliema hotel

Fortina Investments has unveiled a multimillion redevelopment project of its Sliema hotels into a state-of-the art, mixed-use concept that has been five years in the making and adds a touch of dynamism to the area.

The investment includes a complete €35 million revamp of its 183-room, 5-star hotel, which is operated by the prestigious hotel chain Barceló Hotel Group, one of the fastest evolving, award-winning hotel brands.

The project was officially today by Prime Minister Robert Abela and blessed by Archbishop Charles J. Scicluna in the presence of the Zammit Tabona family, who are this year marking the 75th anniversary from the opening of the family’s first Tigné Court Hotel in 1948.

Fortina Investments CEO Edward Zammit Tabona, the third generation running the family business, recognised this poignant moment for the enterprise, set up by his grandfather Maurice Zammit Tabona and his brother Walter, and further expanded into a successful venture by the three brothers, Adrian, Michael and Julian.

“Today represents the group’s evolution over the years. This redevelopment is rooted in our company’s ethos and values to remain one step ahead through innovation and continuous investment in a high-end product that exceeds customer’s expectations. Today’s ceremony is also an emotional connection with our past, a strong reminder of our family legacy, with a vision firmly focused on the future,” Zammit Tabona said.

Covering 60,000 square metres, this project – which won a European Property Award in 2019 – will, once completed by mid-2024, include an additional 73 rooms to the 5-star hotel, 64 luxury apartments, a public open space, an office block, parking facilities, spa, gym, lido and restaurants. It will also have one of the largest areas for Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions (MICE) in Malta.

The family’s legacy in tourism today falls under the umbrella of Fortina Investments Ltd, a portfolio of companies that spans a diverse number of industry segments, including Captain Morgan Group, the pioneers of day cruises, tours and now iSeeMalta; the Fortina resort; Ozo Group; City Sightseeing Malta; and Marsamxetto Ferry.

Barceló Hotel Group CEO Raúl González, who flew to Malta for this event, said the group was very proud with the strategic agreement secured with Fortina Investments Limited, which was the result of its extensive experience in the management of urban beach hotels in several countries around the world.

“This new hotel will allow us to continue increasing our presence in the Mediterranean, an essential part of the company's growing portfolio, in a remarkable tourist destination such as Malta. Together we will drive growth opportunities and reinforce Malta’s positioning as a leading hospitality destination for international travellers.”