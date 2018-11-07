menu

Tourist arrivals in September up 15.6%

September saw 270,010 tourists coming to Malta and spending €243 million

david_hudson
7 November 2018, 2:18pm
by David Hudson
Tourist arrivals in September were up
Tourist arrivals in September were up

September 2018 saw a total of 270,010 visitors to Malta, an increase of 15.6% when compared to the same month last year.

Of these, 239,377 were here for holiday purposes, while 21,416 were for business purposes.

Most inbound tourists, 39.5%, in September were aged between 25 and 44. The total tourist expenditure for this month was estimated at €242.7 million, an increase of 4.8% over last year.

The figures released by the National Statistics Office on Wednesday showed that in the first nine months of 2018, more than two million tourists visited Malta. This corresponded to a 15.6% increase.

NSO infographic showing number of tourists in September 2018 compared to September 2017
NSO infographic showing number of tourists in September 2018 compared to September 2017

Tourists from EU member states went up by 11.9% when compared to September 2017.

Visitors from the UK made up 70,541, an increase of 18.4%.

Total nights spent in Malta in September went up by 10.2%, surpassing the two million nights. The largest share of guest nights was spent in collective accomodation establishments.

David Hudson is a staff reporter
More in Travel
Tourist arrivals in September up 15.6%
Travel

Tourist arrivals in September up 15.6%
David Hudson
Ryanair says new 10kg bag tariff has improved airport queues and punctuality
Travel

Ryanair says new 10kg bag tariff has improved airport queues and punctuality
Matthew Vella
Thousands of summer visitors expected as Ryanair launches new Jordan route
Travel

Thousands of summer visitors expected as Ryanair launches new Jordan route
David Hudson
Updated | Malta MEPs want investigation over Ryanair decision to end free 10kg baggage allowance
Travel

Updated | Malta MEPs want investigation over Ryanair decision to end free 10kg baggage allowance
Matthew Vella
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.

Get access to the real stories first with the digital edition

Subscribe