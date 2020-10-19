Government’s voucher scheme extended

Government’s voucher scheme will be extended further with a new round of vouchers to be received by families in the coming days.

Finance Minister Edward Scicluna said government will be handing out €50 million worth of vouchers.

The vouchers will be received by everyone aged 16 or over, and will be issued in January.

A total of €100 in vouchers will be received by every individual. €60 will have to be spent at restaurants, while €40 on other services and goods.

This will be the second round of vouchers received by families, with the first round being sent last July.

In the first round of vouchers, government spent €44.6 million for the scheme.

Minister Silvio Schembri had said that until September, 1.1 million red vouchers and 0.23 million blue vouchers had been used.