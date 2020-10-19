menu

Government requests state aid for national airline

Formal state aid application filed by government to help Air Malta recover from COVID-19

karl_azzopardi
19 October 2020, 7:53pm
by Karl Azzopardi

Government has filed a formal state aid application with the European Commission in order to provide Air Malta with financial assistance.

Finance Minister Edward Scicluna said government will look at helping the airline to recover losses garnered during the pandemic.

He said throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, Air Malta operated with a ‘life line schedule’ in order to ensure the country’s connectivity with the rest of Europe.

It was also crucial in repatriating Maltese caught outside the country when lockdowns were being deployed across the world.

In April, Air Malta forecasted €130 million in COVID-19 losses.

The scale of losses represents the greatest challenge the national airline will face, with government sources privy to the financial situation inside Air Malta saying they forecast a gradual return to business in 2021.

Some €30 million will be lost just in ticket refunds, while another €100 million will be direct losses from COVID-19 costs.

Karl Azzopardi is an IGM press awards (Human Stories) winner of 2019
More in Budget 2021
Government requests state aid for national airline
Budget 2021

Government requests state aid for national airline
Karl Azzopardi
Supplementary and foster care allowances set to increase in 2021
Budget 2021

Supplementary and foster care allowances set to increase in 2021
Nicole Meilak
Increase in children's allowance and higher in-work benefits threshold
Budget 2021

Increase in children's allowance and higher in-work benefits threshold
Nicole Meilak
Old age pensions increase for sixth year in a row
Budget 2021

Old age pensions increase for sixth year in a row
Karl Azzopardi
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.