All students to benefit from 10% stipend increase

Stipends will all be increased by 10% and students will be able to work up to 25 hours a week, and still be entitled to a stipend. The total increase in stipends will amount to €5 million.

Caruana also announced that more investment will be made so that more students could get work placements within the private sector.

After the launch of a pilot project in 2021, a €1 million investment will see more schools hosting SEC exams, so that students could sit for exams within their schools. Caruana said that this will facilitate exams for students with certain difficulties and help in reducing exam stress.

A programme is to be launched that will modernise the equipment of some 180 school science labs. New schools will be built in Msida and Victoria, Gozo, while schools in Qormi, Mellieħa and Għaxaq, and Gozo will be modernised.

A scheme called Horizon Support Measures will offer opportunities to Maltese researchers to collaborate with international and European companies.