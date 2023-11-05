Budget cuts for breakfast clubs and afterschool services next year

The budget for student after school services will be halved next year in a departure from the Labour government’s policy since 2013 to sustain working parents.

The budget for Klabb 3-16, a service operated by the Foundation for Educational Services, will be slashed to €4.8 million, a reduction of just over €4 million when compared to 2023.

It is unclear how the significant cut in budget will impact the services offered by Klabb 3-16.

According to information submitted in parliament last May by Education Minister Clifton Grima in reply to a question by Labour MP Carmelo Abela, there are 37 centres offering the Klabb 3-16 service, catering for a total of 5,528 students.

The afterschool service, which is available until 6pm, helps students with their homework and also offers art, drama, physical education, games, and other fun activities.

The service is offered at a nominal price of 80c per hour but students on Scheme 9 and those referred by the Foundation for Social Welfare Services do not pay.

The budget estimates presented alongside the budget speech show a similar cut in funds for the breakfast club budget. Funding for the breakfast club service has been cut for next year by €200,000 to €1 million.

Breakfast clubs are organised by the individual schools and are supervised by teachers and LSEs against extra remuneration. The budget cut will probably reflect itself in a reduction in the number of staff, leading to a higher student-to-adult ratio.

The breakfast club is offered in all State schools, enabling working parents to take their children to school as early as 7am where they will also benefit from a breakfast meal.

Both services had been championed by the incoming Labour government in 2013 as tools to help working parents better manage their work-life balance.

But next year will also see the ‘head of school fund’, introduced in the last couple of years to give heads €10,000 to assist students coming from needy families, has also been cut to €750,000 from €1 million. A separate vote, the social fund for students in difficulty, meanwhile, will remain static at €800,000.