[WATCH] Robert Abela hits back in fiery speech, announces local plan changes in Marsascala

In hopes of a Malta led by a government with an "environment close to its heart," Prime Minister Robert Abela revealed that a change in local plans in Wied il-Għajn will ensure that the marina is not constructed.

"Today I can announce that we will provide peace of mind to the residents of Wied il-Għajn with the change in the local plan that guarantees a marina will not be built there, contrary to what was allowed by the local plan during the time of the nationalist administration," Abela said on Monday.

Further addressing issues in Labour strongholds, in his budget speech on Tuesday, Abela also mentioned that changes will be made in Wied Żnuber, where the airstrip promised to aircraft enthusiasts will only proceed if it is made smaller.

"We will ensure that the buffer zone with the valley, currently on industrial land, will be declared Outside Development Zone (ODZ),” he added.

Abela acknowledged the public's desire for more open spaces and reiterated statements he had made on previous occasions, promising that everyone will have an open space within a ten-minute walk from their homes.

He recalled the launch of Project Green and stated that the projects already undertaken by the new authority demonstrate the government's commitment to the issue.

Abela announced that twice the number of projects already completed will be included in Budget 2024.

He also reaffirmed the government's commitment to motorsport enthusiasts and reminded how a car track will be completed during this legislature.

The Prime Minister also explained a new reform in next year's budget that oversees development, ensuring that it does not progress until any ongoing appeals are decided.

Speaking about a "brighter Malta and Gozo," Abela recalled the government's promise to make Gozo an island of villages.

Addressing the challenges of climate change, Abela stated that environmental projects are a top priority, especially in shaping the country's future.

He explained how natural disasters during the past summer convinced everyone that the Mediterranean region will be one of the hardest-hit.

Abela stated that moving forward, the government will invest more in sustainable innovative technology, citing waste-to-energy as an example.

‘Time’s up,’: Foreign workers to be fully managed by authorities

Addressing the “narrative constantly pushed by the Opposition,” which depicts Malta as overly dependent on the importation of foreign workers and cheap labour, Robert Abela said those who exploit workers for their personal gain will no longer be tolerated.

"Time is up! To all those who bring foreigners to work in the country every six months," Abela said, referring to the abuses committed by certain temping agencies.

Abela announced that in next week's cabinet meeting, a draft of laws overseeing the regulation of temping agencies will be presented, granting Maltese authorities absolute control.

"Our socialist values will ensure a strong stance against the exploitation of individuals, regardless of their race. Once workers arrive in Malta through regular channels, they must be treated with dignity, just like any other human being," Abela added.

The Prime Minister also assured that a distinction will be made between fees for the renewal of work permits and new work permits.

The government hopes that this will serve as a disincentive for those who rely on high turnover and instead encourage companies to invest in the training of their employees.

Abela emphasised that time has also come for those who profit from renting shared accommodation to a large number of people, leaving them to reside in cramped spaces.

Abela announces €74 million investment, set to generate 180 specialised job opportunities

A prominent medical devices manufacturing company, originally established in Malta in 2012, is poised to make a substantial investment of €74 million in the country, as announced by Abela.

"This is expected to generate 180 specialised job opportunities," Abela added.

Abela mentioned that the company's identity will remain undisclosed due to private agreement constraints. However, he revealed that the company operates within the innovative sector and is a part of a multinational conglomerate.

He noted that in 2020, the same company had expressed concerns about the potential impact of a COVID lockdown in Malta.

"Fast forward three years, and the company is now actively planning an expansion of its operations within the country. This expansion will encompass the construction of an additional facility, with INDIS overseeing the project," Abela explained.

Shifting the focus to medicine prices, which have been a contentious issue for several months, Abela tabled a list detailing price reductions for 54 different medications.

Among these reductions, Abela mentioned a substantial price cut for glucophage, a medication prescribed for diabetes patients.

The price of glucophage is set to decrease by more than half, resulting in a substantial reduction of €13.45.

Similarly, ezetrol, a medication used by individuals with high cholesterol, will see a price reduction of 20%, equivalent to €9.58.

"These initiatives are aimed at enhancing accessibility and affordability of essential medications for the Maltese population," he stated.

More to follow.