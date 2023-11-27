Budget 2024: Government propaganda cost €165,000, information tabled in parliament shows

Budget 2024 propaganda cost government €165,000, information tabled in parliament shows.

The information was tabled by Prime Minister Robert Abela in reply to questions by Nationalist MP Jerome Caruana Cilia.

The PM said in his reply that following the announcement of measures, the public needs to be informed of which measures impacts people. The page ‘MaltaGov’ is also used to this end.

“Naturally, these services need to be advertised,” he said. Abela said more than 40,000 people made use of these services.

He also said the measures people requested more information on were: increase in pensions, study allowance, COLA mechanism, pension injustices and increase in children’s allowance.

No breakdown on what the €165,000 were spent on was given.