MaltaToday special budget edition out on Tuesday

The special edition will include an analysis of the budget measures that will take effect next year, reactions from social partners, and a special editorial 

matthew_farrugia
28 October 2024, 3:58pm
by Matthew Farrugia
1 min read
Budget 2025 will be presented in parliament at around 6:00pm

MaltaToday will publish a special print edition on Tuesday with all the news related to tonight’s budget.

The special edition will include an analysis of the budget measures that will take effect next year, reactions from social partners, and a special editorial. 

Budget 2025's theme will be ‘A Country of Quality’ (Pajjiż ta’ Kwalità). Finance minister Clyde Caruana is expected to begin delivering his yearly speech at around 6:00pm.

Get your copy of MaltaToday Midweek from all leading newsagents on Tuesday.

Until then, keep up to date with the latest developments through MaltaToday's liveblog.

Matthew Farrugia is a staff reporter at MaltaToday
