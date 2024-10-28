Budget 2025: €250 increase for parents whose children attend specialised therapy

Parents whose children attend specialised therapy will see a tax credit increase of €250.

This was among a number of budget measures that seek to raise welfare benefits.

In his speech, finance minister Clyde Caruana, reiterated that the tax credit given to parents of children with disabilities amounted to €500, as this figure will now rise to €750.

The funds are meant to help parents to pay for specialised therapists. Caruana said that government will also be introducing a separate scheme solely to aid unemployed parents, parents who don’t pay tax, or those who are entitled to social benefits.

Caruana announced that another benefit aimed at parents of children with mental or physical disabilities will see a €5 increase. The allowance for such children will now rise to €1,820 per year, as the minister explained that the measure is expected to reach some 2,300 families.

Meanwhile, the finance minister also announced that the added assistance for severe disabilities will increase by €7.42 per week, bringing the total amount of assistance up to €199.61 per week.

Those who only qualify for the regular severe disability assistance scheme will see a €3.49 increase, which means that beneficiaries will be entitled to €102.62 per week.

Caruana further announced increases in the additional carer assistance. The benefit will increase by €5.24, meaning that the total benefit will rise to €179.02. Meanwhile, the regular carer grant will see an identical €5.24 boost, as this benefit will now amount to €125.92.