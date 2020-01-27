Man jailed, loses €6,000 after admitting to two hold ups

A Maltese man who held up a kebab shop owner and a hotel receptionist at knifepoint whilst on bail for other offences has been jailed for three years and fined, also losing €6,000 in bail money.

Sean Farrugia, 30, from Birkirkara stole €420 from Istanbul Kebab House on the Gżira promenade, entering the shop with a knife and demanding money from the person inside.



Farrugia was also charged with a separate theft, dating back to 6 January, when he threatened an employee at the Blubay Hotel in Gżira with a knife and stole €650.



Inspectors Fabian Fleri, Lydon Zammit and Colin Sheldon charged Farrugia with the two thefts, possessing an unlicensed weapon and being a recidivist.

Although Farrugia had initially pleaded not guilty, he entered a guilty plea at a later stage on 24 January, before magistrate Joe Mifsud.

In sentencing the accused, the magistrate said he had to take into account the interests of the person accused as well as those of the victim and society in general. He also noted that the fact that he had breached a previous bail decree was a very serious matter.

“We cannot have people who, instead of strictly adhering to court orders, treat such court documents as if they were wrappers for paper or animal feed.”

The court ordered the confiscation of the man’s €6,000 bail bond and jailed him for three years, also fining him €234 for the possession of a knife without a permit.