[WATCH] Man charged with murdering his former partner

Man charged with murdering his former partner

Justin Borg from Safi has been charged with murdering mother of two Chantelle Chetcuti in an altercation at a football club bar.



Self-employed Borg, 33, was charged with wilful homicide following the stabbing which occurred on Sunday night. Chetcuti, who had recently broken up with Borg, was stabbed in the head in the vicious attack. A police statement stated that she later succumbed to the injuries she suffered, in hospital.



Chetcuti, 34, was stabbed several times following an argument outside a football club in Żabbar on Sunday at around 8:15pm. Media reports said the couple, who lived together in Safi, had been going through relationship trouble. The reports claimed that Borg had reacted badly to their break-up and had been pestering his ex-partner over the previous few weeks.



Borg sat, hands clasped, in the dock as the brief sitting began.



He was charged with murder, possession of a knife during the commission of a crime against the person, carrying a knife in public without a police permit, possession of cocaine and breaching the peace.



In a statement, the police said that the victim and the man had an altercation inside the St Patricks football club bar, which spilled out onto the street. The stabbing happened outside on the corner with Triq is-Santwarju.

Sources said Chetcuti was stabbed several times in the upper torso and once, fatally, in the temple. She was operated upon immediately upon arrival at Mater Dei Hospital but her condition deteriorated and she lost her battle for life on Monday night, the police said.



Borg had escaped from the scene of the crime but later gave himself up at police headquarters in Floriana. Police said the man was treated for minor injuries in hospital and taken under arrest at the depot. Cocaine was found in his possession.



In court this afternoon, Borg’s lawyer Franco Debono entered a plea of not guilty. Bail was not requested, but the defence requested that a court-appointed psychiatrist examine the accused. The request was upheld.

The court ordered that the case be assigned according to law.



Lawyer Marion Camilleri was also defence counsel. Inspector Kurt Zahra prosecuted.

