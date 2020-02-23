Motorcyclist injured in Gzira incident

A 55-year-old motorcyclist has been grievously injured after losing control of his bike in Gzira.

The incident happened in Turu Colombo square at around 8:00 pm on Saturday.

Preliminary investigations by the police revealed that the man, who resides in Sliema, lost control of his Yamaha XT400 and fell off it.

The motorcycle consequently crashed into a Toyota Vitz parked in the vicinity.

A medical team was called onsite and rushed the man to hospital, where he was certified for his injuries.

Police investigations are ongoing.