Motorcyclist injured in Gzira incident

karl_azzopardi
23 February 2020, 10:19am
by Karl Azzopardi

A 55-year-old motorcyclist has been grievously injured after losing control of his bike in Gzira.

The incident happened in Turu Colombo square at around 8:00 pm on Saturday.

Preliminary investigations by the police revealed that the man, who resides in Sliema, lost control of his Yamaha XT400 and fell off it.

The motorcycle consequently crashed into a Toyota Vitz parked in the vicinity.

A medical team was called onsite and rushed the man to hospital, where he was certified for his injuries.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Karl Azzopardi is an IGM press awards (Human Stories) winner of 2019
