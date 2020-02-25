Motorcyclist seriously injured in Mellieha
A motorcyclist was injured in a traffic accident on Monday in Mellieha
The accident occurred at 1:30pm in Triq it-Telgħa ta’ Selmun.
Police said that a Toyota Aygo driven by a 64-year-old Englishman and Honda CB motorcycle driven by a 28-year-old Slovakian collided.
An ambulance took the victim to Mater Dei Hospital for further treatment where it was later certified they were suffering from serious injuries.
A police investigation is ongoing.
