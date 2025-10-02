Parliament to debate PN motion on constitutional right to environment

Parliament is set to debate this afternoon a motion by the Nationalist Party to enshrine the right to a healthy environment in Malta’s Constitution.

In a statement ahead of the sitting, the PN said that protecting the environment as a fundamental right is “a matter of social justice” and “a historic step,” noting it would be the first new constitutional right added since Malta gained Independence in 1964.

Opposition Leader Alex Borg will be presenting the motion during the first parliamentary session reserved for the Opposition under his leadership. The PN said it chose this proposal to underline the link between quality of life, public health, and environmental sustainability.

The bill, authored by Darren Carabott and supported by Rebekah Borg, seeks to give every Maltese and Gozitan citizen the right to a clean and safe environment, and would empower individuals and NGOs to hold governments accountable in court if this right is undermined.

The PN said it has long argued that Malta faces an “environmental crisis”, citing air pollution from traffic, high waste levels, pressures on coastal and marine ecosystems, limited renewable energy investment, and a lack of green spaces. It accused the Labour government of sidelining the proposal for two years and treating the environment as “an electoral slogan rather than a serious commitment.”

The party said its bill already enjoys the support of several organisations and that it is open to government amendments as long as these strengthen protections for citizens and the environment.

Later today, MPs will debate the motion.