Man charged after violent attempt to rob bus driver

A 28-year-old man from Msida has been remanded in custody on charges of attacking and attempting to rob a bus driver in Blata l-Bajda.

Butcher Colin Galea was arraigned before magistrate Astrid May Grima, accused of getting onto a bus on 16 February at around 11pm and attempting to steal the day’s takings from the driver.

The driver had tried to resist the attack and ended up severely beaten, although he managed to escape into the road and alerted other motorists.



Galea was later arrested and charged on Friday morning by inspectors Fabian Fleri, Lydon Zammit and Wayne Camilleri. He was also accused of breaching the peace.

The accused pleaded not guilty. His lawyer, Martha Mifsud, did not request bail.

Lawyer Albert Zerafa appeared parte civile for the bus driver.