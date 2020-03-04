menu

Minor who drove rental scooter into the sea at Spinola escapes prison sentence

The young man had driven a Malta Public Transport rental scooter into the sea

karl_azzopardi
4 March 2020, 7:39pm
by Karl Azzopardi

A foreign minor who was charged with voluntary damage to property when he drove a rental scooter into the sea was given a suspended sentence on Tuesday.

On 3 March, the police at the St Julian’s police station, were informed that a group of foreign minors with rental scooters were making a din at Spinola bay, the court heard.

While on site, police discovered that a 17-year-old Colombian had driven a Malta Public Transport rental scooter into the sea.

The young man, whose name the court ordered not to be published, immediately admitted to his actions and pleaded guilty with the help of a Spanish translator.

Prosecuting inspector Joseph Scerri and defence counsel Deborah Azzopardi approached the bench and discussed the circumstances of the case with magistrate Gabriella Vella.

The court condemned him to nine months’ imprisonment suspended for one year.

He was also asked to pay €2,410 to Malta Public Transport Commercial Ltd by not later than 23 March.

Karl Azzopardi is an IGM press awards (Human Stories) winner of 2019
More in Court & Police
Man who kicked police officer during arrest gets suspended sentence
Court & Police

Man who kicked police officer during arrest gets suspended sentence
David Hudson
Minor who drove rental scooter into the sea at Spinola escapes prison sentence
Court & Police

Minor who drove rental scooter into the sea at Spinola escapes prison sentence
Karl Azzopardi
Building collapse arrests: Four out on police bail, two remain under arrest
Court & Police

Building collapse arrests: Four out on police bail, two remain under arrest
Karl Azzopardi
Couple tears up as man escapes prison for travelling with false passport
Court & Police

Couple tears up as man escapes prison for travelling with false passport
David Hudson
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.