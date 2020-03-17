Santa Lucija murder: body found wrapped in bags in apartment bathroom

A body that is not yet identifiable was discovered by police inside a Santa Lucija apartment at around 3:30pm on Tuesday.

The body was discovered wrapped in black garbage bags inside the apartment's bathroom. Police told MaltaToday that this is a sure case of homicide.

The body was transported to Mater Dei for an autopsy.

Police went on-site after receiving a call from neighbours complaining of a bad smell. Police were also informed that a particular person in the neighbourhood hadn't been seen in the area for quite some time.

A forensic team is now attempting to decipher whether the body belongs to the person who actually lived in that apartment and referred to by neighbours.

Duty magistrate Astrid May Grima has been informed of the case and has launched an inquiry.