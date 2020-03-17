menu

Santa Lucija murder: body found wrapped in bags in apartment bathroom

A body was discovered in an apartment in Misrah Dorell in Santa Lucija

david_hudson
17 March 2020, 5:01pm
by David Hudson
Misrah Dorell in Santa Lucija (Photo: screen grab from One News footage)
Misrah Dorell in Santa Lucija (Photo: screen grab from One News footage)

A body that is not yet identifiable was discovered by police inside a Santa Lucija apartment at around 3:30pm on Tuesday.

The body was discovered wrapped in black garbage bags inside the apartment's bathroom. Police told MaltaToday that this is a sure case of homicide.

The body was transported to Mater Dei for an autopsy.

Police went on-site after receiving a call from neighbours complaining of a bad smell. Police were also informed that a particular person in the neighbourhood hadn't been seen in the area for quite some time.

A forensic team is now attempting to decipher whether the body belongs to the person who actually lived in that apartment and referred to by neighbours.

Duty magistrate Astrid May Grima has been informed of the case and has launched an inquiry.

David Hudson is an IGM press awards (Investigative stories) winner of 2019
More in Court & Police
Santa Lucija murder: body found wrapped in bags in apartment bathroom
Court & Police

Santa Lucija murder: body found wrapped in bags in apartment bathroom
David Hudson
Man seriously injured at fireworks factory in Salini
Court & Police

Man seriously injured at fireworks factory in Salini
David Hudson
Man pleads not guilty to fatal Qawra stabbing
Court & Police

Man pleads not guilty to fatal Qawra stabbing
Matthew Agius
Motorcyclist seriously injured in Gzira crash
Court & Police

Motorcyclist seriously injured in Gzira crash
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.