Man arrested following police drug raid in Gozo

A 33-year-old Libyan national was arrested on Wednesday following a raid by drug squad police in an apartment in Marsalforn, Gozo.

Following searches of the apartment, drugs suspected to be cocaine and cannabis were found, the police said.

Magistrate Bridgette Sultana is leading an inquiry into the case.

Police investigations are ongoing, with the man expected to be arraigned at the Gozo court tomorrow on charges of possession of drugs which were not for his exclusive use.