Magistrate Joe Mifsud heading P52 migrant death probe

Magistrate Joe Mifsud will be heading the criminal inquiry into the police report filed by civil society network Repubblika, in which it claims that the AFM sabotaged a vessel carrying migrants at sea.

Repubblika had filed the reports, claiming attempted homicide, after the international press reported that the crew of AFM patrol boat P52 had boarded a dinghy carrying migrants and cut the cables of the vessel's motor. That allegation was initially carried in reports by the New York Times and the Guardian.

The army officials also were reported to have told the migrants that nobody wanted them to approach Malta.

The government eventually ordered the migrants aboard the dinghy to be brought to shore, where they were taken into quarantine.

Civil Society NGO Repubblika announced on Wednesday evening that it had initiated court action against the whole of Prime Minister Robert Abela’s Cabinet for its decision to close Malta’s ports and ignore seafarers in distress despite the imminent danger that they were in.

The allegations have to date not been denied by the government.

The investigations continued this morning at the Air Wing’s airbase at Luqa. Magistrate Mifsud arrived at the Air Wing together with court expert Martin Bajada and members of the police force.





