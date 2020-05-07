Two caught breaking mandatory quarantine on Thursday

Two people were caught breaching mandatory quarantine on Thursday, after officials carried out 375 inspections in the last 24 hours.

Five persons were also fined €100 after getting caught by police in groups of more than four during patrols.

In its daily COVID-19 bulletin, government appealed for responsibility and cooperation with directives issued by authorities.

Information tabled in parliament on Monday showed how 77 fines were issued to people caught breaking quarantine since the start of the pandemic.

Quarantine inspections are being coordinated by Environmental Health Officers with the assistance of the police and civil protection.

People who have tested positive for COVID-19 and break mandatory quarantine are subject to a €10,000, with a €3,000 fine for people who are ordered to stay in quarantine because they were in contact with infected persons.

1,197 fines were issued to people caught in groups larger than allowed by health authorities

On Thursday, two new cases of COVID-19 were registered, with both individuals showing no symptoms according to Public Health Superintendent Charmaine Gauci. 1,022 were carried out.

Six new recoveries were registered on Thursday. Malta now has 68 active cases.

