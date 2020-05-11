menu

Factory worker seriously injured in accident

The man injured his hand after getting it stuck in machinery used to create concrete moulds

karl_azzopardi
11 May 2020, 2:12pm
by Karl Azzopardi

A 28-year-old Albanian man was seriously injured in an accident at a Birzebbuga factory.

The incident occurred at around 8:10 am at a factory in Hal Far road.

Police said that upon preliminary investigation, it was revealed that the man, who resides in Marsaskala, injured his hand with machinery used to create concrete moulds.

Civil protection and an ambulance were called onsite, which took the man to Mater Dei Hospital, where he was certified for his injuries.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Karl Azzopardi is an IGM press awards (Human Stories) winner of 2019
More in Court & Police
Factory worker seriously injured in accident
Court & Police

Factory worker seriously injured in accident
Karl Azzopardi
Man wanted in Hungary for human trafficking arrested in Malta
Court & Police

Man wanted in Hungary for human trafficking arrested in Malta
Kurt Sansone
Charmaine Gauci testifies in Yorgen Fenech constitutional case
Court & Police

Charmaine Gauci testifies in Yorgen Fenech constitutional case
Matthew Agius
Man charged with possession of drugs and weapon remanded in custody
Court & Police

Man charged with possession of drugs and weapon remanded in custody
Laura Calleja
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.