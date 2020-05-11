Factory worker seriously injured in accident

A 28-year-old Albanian man was seriously injured in an accident at a Birzebbuga factory.

The incident occurred at around 8:10 am at a factory in Hal Far road.

Police said that upon preliminary investigation, it was revealed that the man, who resides in Marsaskala, injured his hand with machinery used to create concrete moulds.

Civil protection and an ambulance were called onsite, which took the man to Mater Dei Hospital, where he was certified for his injuries.

Police investigations are ongoing.