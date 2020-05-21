71-year-old woman seriously injured in Hamrun incident

A 71-year-old woman was seriously injured in a traffic accident in Hamrun on Thursday.

The incident happened at around 10:45 am in St Joseph High Street, Hamrun, after a 21-year-old Syrian man who resides in Qormi, hit the woman with his LDV Maxus van.

The woman, who resides in Hamrun was taken to Mater Dei Hospital, where she was certified for her injuries.

Magistrate Ian Farrugia, has ordered an inquiry into the incident, and has employed several experts to assist him.

Police investigations are ongoing.