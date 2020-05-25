menu

Man seriously injured after falling two storeys

Preliminary investigations reveal the man fell while carrying out works at a residence

karl_azzopardi
25 May 2020, 2:10pm
by Karl Azzopardi
Parish Street, Luqa
Parish Street, Luqa

A 33-year-old man from Luqa has been seriously injured after falling two storyes.

The incident occurred at around 10:00 am on Monday morning, at a residence in Parish Street, Luqa.

Police say preliminary investigations revealed the man fell while carrying out works at the residence.

The man was taken to Mater Dei Hospital where he was certified for his injuries, after he was given first aid on site.

Magistrate Astrid May Grima has launched an inquiry and has instructed experts to assist her.

Investigations by district police are ongoing.

Karl Azzopardi is an IGM press awards (Human Stories) winner of 2019
More in Court & Police
Extradition case of man wanted in Hungary for human trafficking continues in court
Court & Police

Extradition case of man wanted in Hungary for human trafficking continues in court
Massimo Costa
Man seriously injured after falling two storeys
Court & Police

Man seriously injured after falling two storeys
Karl Azzopardi
Five suspected drug traffickers arrested in three separate police operations
Court & Police

Five suspected drug traffickers arrested in three separate police operations
Laura Calleja
Hamrun house collapse: Victim suffered anxiety due to development in days leading up to incident
Court & Police

Hamrun house collapse: Victim suffered anxiety due to development in days leading up to incident
Karl Azzopardi
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.