Man seriously injured after falling two storeys

A 33-year-old man from Luqa has been seriously injured after falling two storyes.

The incident occurred at around 10:00 am on Monday morning, at a residence in Parish Street, Luqa.

Police say preliminary investigations revealed the man fell while carrying out works at the residence.

The man was taken to Mater Dei Hospital where he was certified for his injuries, after he was given first aid on site.

Magistrate Astrid May Grima has launched an inquiry and has instructed experts to assist her.

Investigations by district police are ongoing.