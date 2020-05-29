Man seriously injured in motorcycle accident
Man loses control of his motorcycle at the Naxxar coast road
A 33-year-old man was seriously injured in a motorcycle accident on Friday morning.
The man, who resides in Ta’ Xbiex, lost control of his motorcycle, a Kymco Agility 125, at the Naxxar Coast Road.
The man was driving towards Bugibba when the accident happened, the police said.
An ambulance took the man to Mater Dei Hospital, where he was certified for his injuries.
Police investigations are ongoing.
