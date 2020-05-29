menu

Man seriously injured in motorcycle accident

Man loses control of his motorcycle at the Naxxar coast road

karl_azzopardi
29 May 2020, 2:29pm
by Karl Azzopardi
The accident happened at the Naxxar coast road
The accident happened at the Naxxar coast road

A 33-year-old man was seriously injured in a motorcycle accident on Friday morning.

The man, who resides in Ta’ Xbiex, lost control of his motorcycle, a Kymco Agility 125, at the Naxxar Coast Road.

The man was driving towards Bugibba when the accident happened, the police said.

An ambulance took the man to Mater Dei Hospital, where he was certified for his injuries.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Karl Azzopardi is an IGM press awards (Human Stories) winner of 2019
More in Court & Police
Man arrested in Birkirkara drug bust
Court & Police

Man arrested in Birkirkara drug bust
Massimo Costa
Maria Lourdes Agius murder: Michael Emmanuel not insane, appeals court confirms
Court & Police

Maria Lourdes Agius murder: Michael Emmanuel not insane, appeals court confirms
Matthew Agius
Man seriously injured in motorcycle accident
Court & Police

Man seriously injured in motorcycle accident
Karl Azzopardi
Armed robber jailed for three years over botched Zabbar hold-up
Court & Police

Armed robber jailed for three years over botched Zabbar hold-up
Matthew Agius
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.