Man arrested after being found in possession of drugs

The 32-year-old was stopped during a road check

laura_calleja
2 June 2020, 10:31am
by Laura Calleja

A 32-year-old man was arrested on Monday evening after he was found in possession of drugs.

Police said that road checks were being carried out by the Paola District Police in Triq il-Perit Dom Mintoff f’Raħal Ġdid when they stopped a Volkswagen Up vehicle for inspection.

The police note that both the driver, and the passenger, a 34-year-old Italian man, were acting suspiciously.

A search was carried out of the vehicle, and packages suspected to be cocaine were found as well as a bag containing a sum of cash.

The 32-year-old man was taken to the Paola Police Station and was later escorted to lockup at the Police Headquarters in Floriana.

A police investigation is ongoing.

