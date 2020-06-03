Man arrested for driving dangerously in Gozo

A 30-year-old man from Zejtun was arrested on Tuesday night after driving dangerously in Marsalforn.

Police said the Victoria police station was informed that a man was damaging umbrellas at the beach and had driven his car on the chairs along the bay.

While the district police were headed to the site, they saw the reported car which was driving in the wrong lane and heading straight into their service car.

The police managed to avoid it and followed it but the driver ignored the sirens and increased speed.

With assistance from the Rapid Intervention Unit, they managed to circle the car and stop it in Victoria.

The driver was then ordered to get out of the car but disobeyed orders threatened the police as well as resisted arrest.

After a while, the police managed to control and arrest him, and take him to the police lock-up at the Victoria police station. There they said he remained aggressive.

Police said they suspected he was under the influence of alcohol. He was asked to take a breathalyser test, but refused repeatedly and continued to threaten officers.

An investigation is underway.